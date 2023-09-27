Another H&J spinoff store to open

An Apt Collections women’s clothing store will open in Invercargill Central early next month, a further spinoff from the impending closure of the nearby H&J Smith department store

The new store’s manager Kathy Pasco has worked for H&Js for several years, and the five or six staff who will transition to the new store will also come from the historic H&Js store, which has traded in Invercargill for 123 years but is scheduled to close in November.

Apt is a retail chain operated by Longbeach Holdings Ltd, a longtime supplier to H&Js, and this is the third time it has stepped up to help fill a trading gap that would be created by a looming closure.

Apt Collections took over the H&J Gore branch in September, also employing staff who had previously worked there, and in 2021 did so for H&J’s Mosgiel branch.

The new Invercargill store will have an Esk St frontage to the west of the Kelvin Hotel, previously part of The Southland Times site.

It will stock Foil, Memo, Oh 3, Esplanade, Preen and Newport brands as well as labels Siren, Seeking Lola, Lania the Label and Design Nation.

Longbeach general manager Jane Colman said Apt Collections was not necessarily an age-specific store.

“We cater to a range of body shapes and sizes. Both a mother and daughter can find a range of items to fit their look and style.’’

The closure of H&J Smith Group department stores in Invercargill and Remarkables Park Queenstown was announced following a decision to call time on department store trading.

The massive 12,000sqm H&J Invercargill building is on the market.

Within it, the Armoury Boutique, fronting Esk St, is now independently owned, having been taken over by staff member Tania Roderique,

The Gun City part of the H&J business has been taken over by its parent company, Gun City Christchurch.