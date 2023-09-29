Owner of savaged pet ducks finally has a win in court

Duck lover Eugene Greendrake has taken a private prosecution against his neighbour after his two pet ducks were attacked by a dog.

A five-year court saga involving a dog attack on two pet ducks in a small Southland town has taken another twist, with the owner of the ducks having a win.

In August 2018, two pet pekin ducks called Drakie and Duckie, owned by Nightcaps resident Eugene Greendrake, were attacked by a dog. Drakie died and Duckie was wounded.

The SPCA decided not to prosecute, so Greendrake brought a private prosecution against his neighbour, Wayne McConnochie. He alleged McConnochie's dog attacked his ducks.

Judge Walker dismissed the charges at the conclusion of a district court trial, on the basis there were significant shortcomings in Greendrake’s efforts to prove the charge.

The eyewitness, an elderly lady, was unable to identify matters with great specificity, was inconsistent with the type of dog she saw, and was unable to identify the defendant.

Greendrake unsuccessfully sought leave to appeal that decision.

Then McConnochie sought an award of costs on the unsuccessful prosecution.

In that case, the judge considered it should have been clear to Greendrake that he could not reach the evidential threshold, and concluded that an award of $10,000 costs to McConnochie was appropriate.

Greendrake appealed the costs decision and the judgement of Justice Dunningham has been released.

The justice quashed the costs order against Greendrake, and in its place made an order to pay costs totalling $452.

In submissions outlined in Dunningham’s decision, Greendrake’s lawyer, Nikki Pender, argued that many of the conclusions of the judge who awarded costs to McConnochie had been based on his view that the evidence of the key witness in the case was clearly insufficient, and that the lack of evidence should have been clear to Greendrake.

Southland ducks Duckie and Drakie are dead, but the Pekin ducks will live on in New Zealand legal history.

But Pender argued the judge had failed to give appropriate weight to the 2018 affidavit of the key witness, which identified McConnochie in respect of the offending.

Justice Dunningham, in her decision to quash the costs order, said there was no doubt Greendrake's prosecution failed as a result of lack of evidence on the day.

But she noted his prosecution had survived two applications for dismissal of the charges.

"This clearly speaks to a measure of substance in the prosecution."

Dunningham’s decision said: “It seems to me the judge was suggesting that the evidential insufficiency could amount to a procedural failing ... justifying an award of costs. If so, I do not agree.”