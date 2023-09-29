Two-vehicle crash in Invercargill, central roads closed

Two cars crashed at the intersection of Esk and Deveron streets, Invercargill.

One person has been taken to hospital after two cars collided at the intersection of Esk and Deveron streets, Invercargill on Friday afternoon.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said they received reports of the two-vehicle crash around 12.10pm.

One appliance from Kingswell and one from Invercargill were sent to the scene, they said.

On arrival, they found one person trapped inside the car, they said.

The person was pulled out of the vehicle, they said, and now firefighters were assisting with scene protection.

A police spokesperson said one person was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries.

The roads have been closed while emergency services attended the scene, they said.