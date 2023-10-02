Interview with a vampire

:

We’re used to vampires contained in the two-dimensional world of cinema and video, or the purely imaginative world of literature.

Not coming at us in flesh-and-blood form.

But here comes Dracula’s The Resurrection Tour, albeit with considerably more flesh than blood.

The vaudevillian Gold Coast variety venue Dracula’s is bringing its first-ever touring show to Invercargill October 13 and 14.

The tone may be dark but the spirit is truly lighthearted, says Clara Fable, who plays Vyper.

Take the sexuality out of a vampire and you might as well make him, or her, vegan, and Fable says that suits “the wonderful sensual medium’’ of cabaret.

Supplied/Stuff James Smart is Onyx in Dracula's The Resurrection Tour

“Unlike the traditional story of Dracula, our adaptation of the themes around vampires and those fun creatures is more an homage to the story, without the sadness and morbidness of it all. It’s more a comedic entertainment.’’

Far from just saucy strutting, it has “aerials, live vocals, burlesque, a little touch of drag, lots of comedy , lots of rock, a live band – and puppetry.’’

The thing about being camp, she says, is that it has to come naturally. You can’t force it, or artificially turn it on.

Can she turn it off though?

“Nope. Why would you want to? Vyper is very much me, but turned up to 100.

“She’s just a little superhero cape I get to throw on. I’m an outgoing, confident person and an entertainer full-time. So I don’t get to switch it off all that often, and I don’t really care.’’

Kiwis have long formed a reliable part of the queues that come to see Dracula’s in Australia.

“And now we’re excited to bring it to you and not have you have to come all the way to us.’’