Floods demand twin responses of mitigation, adaptation

Ben Bell is the mayor of Gore.

OPINION: A staggering 102mm of rain fell in the Gore District in just 24 hours on September 21. That’s equivalent to nearly two months’ worth.

Significant weather events such as this create significant questions: Will events like this happen again? How can we be more prepared? And, most importantly, what does this mean in the larger context of global climate change?

Something I was asked time and again during last month’s state of emergency was: “Will we always face such extreme consequences every time it rains?”

While there is no denying that the amount of rain was abnormal, the sad reality is yes – whenever there’s intense or prolonged rainfall, there will be consequences.

We know that until we get through this climate crisis, we are likely to experience these extreme weather events more and more.

Climate change has been altering weather patterns worldwide. Increased rainfall and associated flooding are among the many consequences.

Southland’s weather event was not an isolated incident but rather an insight into what might become more frequent in the years ahead.

In facing the challenges of weather events, there's a significant debate this year about mitigation versus adaptation.

On one hand, mitigation focuses on the causes of climate change, primarily by reducing carbon emissions and promoting sustainable practices.

Guy Dowding/High Country Helicopters/Stuff Extensive flooding on the Mataura River from the Pyramid Bridge near Riversdale.

On the other hand, you have adaptation, which concentrates on adjusting to the consequences of climate change, ensuring that communities can cope with and recover from its impacts.

Crucially, as Southland’s flooding demonstrated, it is no longer a matter of choosing one priority over the other. We need both.

While it’s essential to mitigate the causes of climate change, it’s equally vital to build resilient infrastructures and systems that can withstand its effects.

The conversation has always been about one over the other, but what is being missed is the possibility of hitting two birds with one stone.

Take wetlands as an example. They provide mitigation as a carbon sink and adaptation by acting as a natural sponge when it rains.

Dual-purpose solutions are neither straightforward nor the only option.

But what is easy to understand is that ignoring either approach, or favouring one over the other, is not an option if we want to create a sustainable future.

As we reflect on last month’s event, the question becomes, what can we do now? Preparedness continues to be essential.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff For families as well as governments, it’s time to take stock, writes Gore mayor Ben Bell.

Communities and politicians must not get complacent. Conversations about the likes of Three Waters reform must continue.

However, the talk should be about the right pipes in the right places at the right time, owned and maintained by the people who actually use them, without the politics.

We need to be thinking about continued strengthening of our flood defences, increasing our telemetry on the rivers and investigations into further flood gates.

For you and your own families, it’s time to take stock.

How long could you truly go if you were cut off? Make sure your reserves are replenished and you have fresh water, canned food, and light sources.

As a community, we need to continue to educate and prepare for more frequent emergencies.

Leaders and residents need to have hard conversations about the potential to relocate entire communities to higher ground. There is plenty we can do to prepare for the future.

It is also important to be thankful for the courage shown to get through this most recent event. Across Southland we witnessed the undeniable spirit of community and resilience.

Hundreds of volunteers jumped into action, saving homes, livestock, businesses and, most importantly, lives.

These selfless efforts serve as a testament to the power of collective action in times of crisis. To those people, thank you.

The flooding event in Southland is a stark reminder of the challenges posed by a changing climate. But it also offers an opportunity – a chance to reflect, learn and prepare.

With community spirit and the willingness to put politics to the side, together we can continue to mitigate and adapt to collectively navigate the uncertain waters of our climatic future.