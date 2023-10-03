Southland whitebaiters enjoying an improved 2023 season

Brian McMath braves the elements while whitebaiting on his stand on the Mataura River on Monday.

Southland whitebaiters are enjoying an improved season in 2023, but flooding has damaged some whitebait stands.

The season is one month in, with another month to go.

Southland recreational whitebaiters association president Roger McNaughton said the “disaster” 2022 season has been followed with “quite a good” season on all the rivers in Southland.

“It’s a bit surprising ... you can’t predict it.”

High and fast-flowing rivers during the September flooding had wiped out several whitebait stands and some others had been damaged, he said.

Fishing on the Matuara River on Monday was Brian McMath, who had been out on 13 occasions in the first month of the season.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Kevin Watson was whitebaiting on the Mataura River on Monday.

Though his catch rate had not been the best, and Monday’s weather and river conditions weren’t good for whitebaiting, he wasn’t complaining.

He had caught enough for some feeds of the delicacy and had given some away, saying gifting it to others was a “nice way to say thank you to people”.

McMath, who was retired, had three whitebait stands on the Mataura River, one used by his son, and was looking forward to the second month of the season.

Kevin Watson was fishing on his mate’s whitebait stand further along the river – the first time he had done it on his own.

“My mate set me up and told me what to do.”

Though the weather was a bit rough, he was just glad to be on the river, having spent too much time at home after suffering a leg injury several weeks before.

“It’s better than sitting on the couch watching TV. I don’t care if I get a feed or not.”