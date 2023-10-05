Fewer sheep and dairy cattle equals less greenhouse gases in Southland, report says

Southland’s greenhouse gas emissions have fallen 14.8% in the past five years, largely because of reduced livestock numbers and the decarbonisation of many boilers, Great South says.

The regional development agency’s Southland Regional Greenhouse Gas Emissions Inventory report says that in 2022, Southland emitted 6,753,059 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent. When forestry carbon sequestration was included, the net emissions for the region came to 4,947,505 tonnes – an overall reduction of 14.8% from the 2018 baseline.

The figure was also 8.8% below the 2021 emissions.

The inventory said the overall reduction in livestock numbers in Southland in the past five years had been the most significant factor in reducing regional greenhouse gas emissions.

There were 681,000 dairy cattle in 2018 compared with 636,000 in 2022 (down nearly 45,000), and the 3.737 million sheep in 2018 had dropped to 3.281 million in 2022 (down 455,000). Beef cattle numbers had risen from 173,000 to 185,000 in the same time frame.

Despite this, agriculture was the largest contributing sector, accounting for 64.5% of total gross emissions in the region. The majority of the agriculture sector’s emissions were from dairy cows and sheep.

The next largest emission source was the stationary energy sector, which accounted for 17% of total emissions in the region, the report said.

“The emissions from the stationary energy sector are largely attributed to the electricity use at the Tiwai smelter and fossil fuels used in milk process plants.”

Aside from electricity in the stationary energy sector, the majority of emissions came from coal, which was predominantly used in dairy processing, followed by meat processing and other heating and boiler systems.

“As carbon emissions in stationary energy and industrial processes and product uses sectors are mostly emitted from the Tiwai smelter and Fonterra’s Edendale operations, the forward planning of the decarbonisation of these industries is very important,” the report said.

“To continue emissions reduction, it’s critical the implementation of the Southland Murihiku Regional Energy Strategy 2022-50 is supported.”

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff The number of sheep in Southland fell by 455,000 between 2018 and 2022. (File photo)

‘Significant inroads’ to net zero

Great South strategic projects manager Steve Canny​ said the 14.8% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions was significant.

There had been a reduction in emissions across “every sector” in Southland.

“If we are going to make the net-zero target by 2050, every sector has to take action, and the evidence is showing they are. Southland is making significant inroads in this area.”

Ninety-one of Southland’s 189 coal-powered boilers had been converted to predominantly electricity and wood biomass-fired boilers, which had reduced greenhouse gas emissions, he said.

Meat and milk companies were decarbonising their boilers, with a major reason being that they had to act responsibly from a climate perspective to gain access to high-value markets, Canny said.

He understood the reduction in stock numbers in Southland had been influenced by the conversion of productive farmland to carbon forests, while some farmers had reduced stock intensity to improve their production outputs.

The Tiwai smelter emissions were “low by international standards”, but Canny hoped that if the smelter remained operating in Southland, it would increasingly look to reduce its emissions.

Government funding support to decarbonise industries had allowed more industries to change more quickly than they would otherwise have done, he said.