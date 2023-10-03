Bluff marae's kaumatua units gradually filling

The kaumātua units have been a vision for the Awarua Rūnaka since the early 2000s. Minister of Housing Megan Woods says the development is an example of how iwi and the crown are stronger when working together

It is proving a gradual process to fill the six kaumātua units opened in April last year at Bluff’s Te Rau Aroha marae.

After 18 months, two of the units had kaumātua living in them, one was being kept available as short-term accommodation, and Te Rūnaka o Awarua was looking forward to welcoming more into the other available units in the coming months, kaiwhakahaere (manager) Dean Whaanga said.

Work on the units, which attracted a $1.9m Government grant, had not been completed when the April 2022 celebration was held.

“We made the decision to push ahead with an early celebration event once Covid-19 restrictions had eased and before site works were completed, as there was no guarantee we wouldn’t see another Covid outbreak and further restrictions,’’ Whaanga said.

The units were built in Christchurch and transported south as part of the rūnaka’s ambition to have multi-generational housing on marae land.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Te Tai Tonga MP Rino Tirikatene, left, Invercargill Mayor Tim Shadbolt, Minister of Housing MP Megan Woods, Te Rūnaka o Awarua upoko Tā Tipene O’Regan and Invercargill Labour List MP Dr Liz Craig at the opening ceremony for the Bluff marae’s six kaumātua units in 2022.

Since the ceremony, the necessary extra work, including landscaping, had been completed.

“Our whānau couldn’t begin moving in until access ramps with railings were installed, along with retaining walls and carparking,’’ Whaanga said.

Some drainage challenges had added delays, as well as minor maintenance issues with two of the units, which were being resolved.

The rūnaka ran a tikaka, a traditionally-based process, to select kaumātua for the units, which involved working with their whānau to ensure it was the right decision for them and that they would be suitably cared for.

Leaving a whānau home and downsizing was not a quick or easy process and the rūnaka wanted to give its kaumātua the time they needed.

It was manaakitaka (care for one another), aroha and whanaukataka (family-community connection) in practice.

“We are proud that we have established warm, safe housing on our marae grounds, that four kaumātua have enjoyed so far,’’ Whaanga said.