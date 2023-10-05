Southland District Council says no to establishing Māori ward

Rūnanga representatives do not support the establishment of a Māori ward in the Southland District at this time, council staff say.

Elected members of the Southland District Council have decided not to establish a Māori ward in the district.

The Local Electoral Act provides councils with the ability to create Māori wards, which are seen as a way to increase Māori participation in decision-making.

Māori wards sit alongside general wards in a district and allow voters on the Māori roll to elect a representative to their local council.

However, at a council meeting on Wednesday, council staff said Ngā Rūnanga, a collective representing the four papatipu rūnanga of Murihiku/Southland, did not support the establishment of a Māori ward in the Southland District at this time.

As such, the elected members decided not to create one.

Southland mayor Rob Scott​ said he believed the decision by Ngā Rūnanga reflected its strong relationship already in place with the council.

“They are happy with the status quo.”

After the meeting, Scott said the council already engaged heavily with iwi representative group Te Ao Marama.

“There’s a real good relationship. If it ain’t broke, we don’t need to fix it.”

Dean Whaanga​, of Te Ao Marama, did not return calls.

Māori wards were first introduced by the Bay of Plenty Regional Council in 2021, and since then 35 local authorities have established Māori wards.

In September, the Gore District Council said Hokonui Rūnanga representatives preferred not to have a Māori ward in its district. Instead, the two organisations would establish a combined working group to advance issues of mutual interest and significance.

In 2021, Ngāi Tahu made it clear the iwi did not want a Māori ward at the Invercargill City Council. The Invercargill council instead created mana whenua seats at the council table.

In 2022, Environment Southland, in partnership with Te Ao Marama, appointed four mana whenua representatives on two of its standing committees.