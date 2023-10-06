Coach: Stags poised for 'good times' in 2024 after some lean years

Southland Stags player Jay Renton, with ball, celebrates a try with team-mates during the charity round against Bay of Plenty at Invercargill’s Rugby Park on September 27. The Stags finished the season with one win, one draw and eight losses.

The Southland Stags are poised to enter a positive new era in 2024 after some rocky years, co-coach David Hall predicts.

The Stags ended the 2023 season with just one victory, 37-12 over Manawatu at Palmerston North in the final game.

The one win, one draw, and eight loss record resulted in the team finishing last on the NPC ladder. The Stags also posted just one win in 2022.

Hall said the 2023 season was a “bit disappointing”, with the team failing to seize the moment when in winning positions. The players went into their shells instead of continuing to play, he said.

Winning was a habit, as was losing, he said.

Robyn Edie Southland Stags co-coaches James Wilson, left, and David Hall [file photo].

However, Hall saw enough from his players this season to be confident for the future, believing a “good new era” was on the horizon for the Stags.

“I feel like we are about to turn the corner and hit some good times after some rocky years.”

Most of the 2023 squad had indicated they wanted to return next season.

He based his optimism on the blend of youth and experience in the squad, the work ethic of the players, the growing cohesion within the squad and their willingness to learn.

He also noted some good younger players were coming through in Southland.

The current squad was a “good group of men, passionate about getting better”.

“We didn’t get the results early, but they kept trying hard. They know each other, they are more comfortable with each other,” Hall said.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Southland Stags player of the year Blair Ryall in action against Waikato during an NPC match at Rugby Park in Invercargill on August 6.

The team saved its best performance for the last game, and it was important to get some wins early in 2024 to build momentum, he said.

Loose forward Blair Ryall was named the Stags player of the year at the annual awards, and Viliami Fine was named as the best back of the year.

Former All Black and Stags legend Leicester Rutledge said he didn’t question the ability of the players to try hard and play with pride, guts and determination.

But he did question a lot of the kicking that didn’t put pressure on the opposition during 2023.

The Stags win against Manawatu in the final game was achieved when they held onto the ball “and it turned out good for us”, Rutledge said.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Southland Stags fans from left, Penny Nicholson, Nia Robertson and Milly Corcoran, all of Gore, show their support for the team in the NPC game against Bay of Plenty at Invercargill’s Rugby Park during the 2023 season.

“I am not saying you don’t kick the ball, I am saying you need to be more intelligent with your kicking.”

Hall acknowledged the team kicked the ball away in a couple of games when it should have kept playing rugby, saying it had been talked about within the squad and had improved during the season.

Rutledge said the team showed they could compete in some games, and they had to find answers as to why they let themselves down in other games.

“Looking at the positives, they did show us they could play good footy.”

The Stags had good players who could compete at NPC level and they needed to work hard in the off-season to get their skills and work rate up, he said.

He was impressed with the “brilliant group of loose forwards, very good locks and very good scrum”.

Echoing Hall’s thoughts, Rutledge believed the team would be in good heart if the majority of the 2023 squad returned next year.