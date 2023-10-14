Ace cyclist Eddie Dawkins' career celebrated at Stadium Southland

Cyclist Eddie Dawkins, an Olympic and Commonwealth Games medallist and world titleholder, with his wife, Alysha Dawkins, in front of the newly renamed Eddie Dawkins Champions Lounge at Stadium Southland on Friday night.

Southerners poured into Invercargill’s ILT Stadium Southland on Friday to celebrate the achievements of top cyclist Eddie Dawkins​.

Unveiled at the event was a re-christening of the velodrome’s champions lounge, which is now to be known as the Eddie Dawkins Champions Lounge.

The route from the stadium to the velodrome features a life-sized photo of Dawkins as well as his Olympic bike and world championship framed jerseys.

On Friday, while the yarns, recorded footage, interviews and jokes flowed, the Olympic and Commonwealth Games medallist and world titleholder was quick to divert attention to many people who had helped him throughout his career.

He said Southland always felt proud of its athletes, but for his part he would be forever grateful to those who had supported him in the early days.

“When I was really young, many of the people coming tonight were there and helping me out … They did a lot for me, probably when I didn’t deserve it, really.”

Initially, he hadn’t been super focused on cycling, he said – just a young kid keen to hang out and ride his bike with his friends, not too worried about success.

But others stuck with him. “I guess they saw potential in me that I didn't see in myself. I’m pretty grateful to them for sticking it out.’’

Robyn Edie/Stuff About 100 people attended the event, which included the unveiling of a display of Dawkins’ world championship jerseys and Olympic bike. Pictured are Eddie Dawkins with wife Alysha, centre, and parents Julie and Bill Dawkins.

Dawkins said he hoped stories such as his would encourage people to find their own path to sport and recreation. For his part, riding had always retained its sense of fun even during the hard graft that the length of his career had demanded.

He would love to think more people could be inspired to get out on their bikes, “not necessarily in a racing capacity, but perhaps just for the health and wellness” benefits.

Not just the youngsters either, he said.

“Maybe parents of our younger ones could get out and ride with their kids. Parenting is important.’’

Dawkins now lives in Rolleston, Canterbury, with his wife, Alysha, and their young daughter, Kira, and son, Bodhi.

“My cycling now is reserved for riding around the block with my son on the carrier. It’s about as far as I go now,’’ he said, laughing.

He’d taken up powerlifting but moved on after getting to a level where his competitiveness meant it was taking a toll on his body. Nowadays he goes running with Alysha.

That trajectory meant he’d gone from being a cyclist who rode his bike for a minute at a time, to taking part in the Queenstown marathon at the end of the year: “I seem to do these things and take them to the extreme, so I’m sure it won’t end there.’’

GUY SWARBRICK Eddie Dawkins, centre, with his team sprint colleagues Ethan Mitchell, left, and Sam Webster. (File photo)

One of the Friday event’s organisers, his former sponsor Jon Turnbull, recalled how Dawkins, at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Brisbane, had become the first rider in the Games’ history to break the one-minute barrier for the 1km time trial.

After watching a host of riders try and fail to better it, Dawkins had been roaring at the track when the last rider, Matthew Glaetzer​ of Australia, tore around the track to set a new record and win gold.

What people hadn’t understood, Turnbull said, was that Dawkins had been urging Glaetzer on.

He’d wanted to win, for sure, but he also wanted any victory to stand against an opponent who was competing at his best.

He said Dawkins was a “wonderful young man”, not only as a sporting inspiration but also because he cared about others.

“People warm to him because he warms to them.”