Full steam ahead once again for Invercargill's Great Little Train Show

Brian McKenzie with Lucy, his Class 08 British diesel shunter, which is soon to be in service among many other engines at the Great Little Train Show being held during Labour Weekend in Invercargill.

As long as there are little kids and big kids, Invercargill’s Great Little Train Show isn’t going to run out of steam.

Though the ride-along locomotives on display are variously powered (we defy you to pick the one that uses the battery innards of an electric skateboard), the Southland Society of Model Engineers’ event has retained its momentum since it was first held in 1985, skipping only one year thanks to the Covid pandemic.

Society president Greg Fordyce said it had become the largest show in New Zealand to combine both ride-on engines and miniatures.

The club owns two locomotives, recently overhauled and redecorated, and seven riding cars.

Other locomotives – steam, petrol and electric powered – will provide entertainment at the society’s Surrey Park grounds, where a multi-gauge, raised-level miniature railway runs a large circle around a boating pond, passing through tunnels and past garden, bush and a busy station.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Southland Society of Model Engineers president Greg Fordyce with some of the miniature locomotives that will be in use at the two-day show.

Inside the adjacent badminton halls, meanwhile, detailed miniatures await close inspection.

One display is of a British railway​, another of an American railroad​ (note, if you will, the different names), and a third is of a New Zealand railway that runs through a wee community with buildings named after society members past and present.

One of these, added slightly late in the piece, is Steve’s Tavern, an establishment that passed rinky-dink planning consent only after club member Steve Childs protested that no self-respecting Kiwi community should be without a pub of its own.

The event is the society’s main fundraiser for the year, sponsored by the Invercargill Licensing Trust and Mike Pero Real Estate Invercargill.

The show also includes offerings from retailers in Invercargill, Gore and Canterbury. It runs from 10am till 4pm on Saturday and Sunday.