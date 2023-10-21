How a Milford cruise will prolong fatherhood

One of the most life-enhancing cruises in Milford Sound’s history will be held next month.

It’s a fundraiser for cancer-stricken Te Anau man Dan Griffin and his small family, who are fighting to fund treatment to buy them more, and better, time together.

The 33-year-old was diagnosed with terminal stage 4 stomach cancer last October and told he had six to 18 months to live.

But after 21 rounds of chemotherapy and five transformative rounds of immunotherapy drug Nivolumab - which New Zealand does not fund - the cancer has not progressed.

And, thrillingly, he’s been well enough to be active again, cycling and skiing with the family, and booking ferry tickets for a Christmas school holiday North Island bucket-list trip.

“All the burning, bubbling, fizzing discomfort I’ve experienced for the last year is gone,’’ he marvelled.

But the money to pay for his treatment is pretty much gone too.

Each month’s treatment costs $17,000 and the couple have spent more than $100,000 in the past six months alone.

“I’m just about to pay for my sixth treatment - the end of what we can afford.’’

His former employer RealNZ has stepped up and donated a Milford Sound cruise on November 18. The boat can take 400 people and the goal is to sell 200 tickets at $200 per head, which would fund a little more than two further immunotherapy cycles.

So the stakes are high for the Griffins.

They were immensely grateful that 100% of the funds from the cruise were coming straight to them, Dan said. The company was providing the boat, crew, fuel and welcome drinks and platters.

“We’re doing all the bookings.’’

That in itself was proving a challenge.

“Erin’s a chef and I’m an auto electrician. We’re not set up to do massive marketing campaigns. We don’t know where to find 200 people to fill a boat.’’

Te Anau folk had already rallied behind the family with earlier fundraising “but the community is quite little and not super affluent, so we can’t just hammer it all the time. And, for them, going on cruises is pretty normal. So we’re trying to get the message out into Southland and Otago.’’

Griffin began work for RealNZ’s former incarnation, Real Journeys, in 2014, mainly as a Doubtful Sound tour guide, then worked for another of its companies, Go Orange. During the winter season, he would work on buses and boats, which led to the offer of an auto electrical apprenticeship he was on the brink of completing.

Barry Harcourt Dan Griffin guides Jethro, Leo Fishburn and Maxwell at the 2021 Anzac Day ceremony. (File photo)

Leading up to his diagnosis, he had lost 20kg and suffered “huge fatigue”, making it through his working week but spending most weekends sleeping. Severe pain struck when he tried to eat, especially meat or gluten and, hoping he was simply gluten intolerant, he started having tests.

The initial diagnosis was oesophageal cancer - pretty fixable, he was told. But further testing revealed his stomach and diaphragm were also riddled with diffused​ cancer.

“I remember waking up in a hospital bed in Dunedin, and walking down to a private room to be told just how grim everything was - it was really full on.”

His case was moved from a surgical team to an oncology team. Which is where the question was put to them plainly: do you have any money?

“It’s a pretty confronting question in that situation.’’

They answered that they had some. That they weren’t affluent, but if they needed to find more, they would work out a way to find it.

“That sentence went ignored,’’ Griffin said. “The extra medical treatment that costs money wasn’t given to me for six months and it was a real fight to get it.’’

Initially, immunotherapy was dismissed as a waste of money in his case.

But his trauma insurance paid for a medical report from the United States, which was also rebuffed as a generic one not worth the paper it was written on.

That’s when his dad and cousin helped find contacts further afield, and this led to two further supportive opinions from experts at The London Clinic - the UK’s largest independent private hospital - and from Singapore, to fight the New Zealand system.

“It was a real struggle to get on to the right treatment. If we weren’t stubborn, if we weren’t determined, and didn’t have support within the family and our networks, it just wouldn’t have happend and I’d have declined faster and my kids would lose their dad faster,’’ he said.

“Basically, I have Erin and the boys as my inspiration.

“I get told off that I don’t rest enough. I’ll rest when I can’t do what I want to do ... you get so much more out of life by being positive. No matter what the situation is.’’

Bookings and ticket details can be obtained by emailing ec.griffin90@gmail.com

This email address has been corrected.