Public to have its say on SDC consents performance

The Southland District Council (SDC) is looking to a stakeholder and general public survey to establish a baseline for testing improvements in its Infrastructure and Environmental Services Group service.

This followed acute criticisms from surveying, engineering and planning firms last November.

The seven professional organisations who complained cited a barrage of issues including overly complex resource consents decisions, excessive delays, inflexibility, and communication problems.

This prompted a review which in turn led to the formation of a council staff working group charged with 37 actions to be completed by the end of 2024.

Eight have so far been completed.

One of the signatories of the initial complaint letter, Don Moir of Ralph Moir Ltd surveyors, said they did not believe things had improved in the meantime.

“In fact they have got worse,’’ he said.

The only reason it was not more of an issue at present was because the council’s workload in that area had considerably reduced.

“I don’t believe they are capable of solving the issue,’’ he said. “I believe they’re taking the wrong approach and, quite frankly, the service needs to be contracted out to an independent contractor on a trial basis.’’

The council’s interim group manager of regulatory services Jane Parfitt said, the actions under way ranged from developing simple “how do I do’’ guides, to customer service training, to using more external resources to speed up procedures.

She said quarterly updates to the council’s finance and assurance committee were being provided – the next due on November 15.

"One of the key items on the action list is a stakeholder and general public survey, which is going on at the moment,’’ she said.

"Representatives key stakeholders have been interviewed, and the survey will be starting soon.’’

The goal would be to report the interview and survey results back to the council late this year.

Moir said he had in the past publicly defended the SDC’s performance from criticisms he could see were uninformed, and there had been a time when its service was good, and it was Invercargill City Council that was problematic.

But that situation had been completely flipped for some years, and if the SDC was on the lookout for how to improve its service “quite frankly they should go and have a yarn to (ICC planner) Terry Boylan”.