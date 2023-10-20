Sir Tim Shadbolt airport - an idea coming in to land?

Tim Shadbolt, right , with then chief executive of Air New Zealand, now incoming Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, on the 2019 inaugural Auckland to Invercargill direct flight service. (File photo)

A proposal to rename the Invercargill airport to honour former mayor Sir Tim Shadbolt has drawn swift support.

It has been floated by former Hamilton mayor Margaret Evans, and three other North Islanders, Max Purnell, John Bower and Doug Owens, as a way to acknowledge his “leadership, public service and legendary status across the nation over recent decades’’.

Sir Tim is reportedly “humbled’’ and his partner Asha Dutt has welcomed the idea as a logical solution to discussions on how best to acknowledge his epic tenure as the city’s mayor, 1993-95 and then an unbroken 1998-2022.

“It makes a wonderful tribute to someone who went out of his way to put Invercargill on the map and connect it with the rest of New Zealand,’’ she said.

Mayor Nobby Clark agreed it would be “a really appropriate gesture’’ and said Sir Tim’s standing nationwide was such that the idea raised “quite a unique promotional opportunity at the same time as recognising his service’’.

He said Sir Tim had played a role in ensuring the extension of the airport runway, making it the fourth longest in the country. In that respect “he has future-proofed the city’’.

From early in his mayoralty, Sir Tim was an ardent proponent of attracting international flights and represented the ICC as a director of the airport company, in which the council is the 97% shareholder, with southern runaka holding the remainder.

Clark said he would next week talk with the airport directors about the idea.

Within the airline industry, for logistical reasons, the airport would simply be known as Invercargill for booking purposes, so the name would not extend to ticketing.

But the terminal could carry his name and “hopefully as the flights are coming in, the staff on the plane would say ‘Welcome to Invercargill’s Sir Tim Shadbolt airport’’.

Clark envisaged more than signage. “Perhaps a picture of Tim in his robes - on his scooter.’’

Evans said Shadbolt supporters had gathered from across New Zealand last month to sort through his stored “paper mountain’’ ready for archiving.

“There is a widespread tradition of public and civic recognition and for Invercargill, the airport naming would be a great follow-on from the city’s Eve Poole Library. And it comes at minimal cost.’’