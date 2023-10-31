Family's need for speed helps Preston's win world championship title

Southland's jetboat world champion Roger Preston with all the trophies he won from taking out the world jet boat marathon championships in New Zealand.

The need for speed runs in the Preston family.

Roger Preston’s great-uncle is the one and only Burt Munro – so it is safe to say someone was bound to pick up his love of going fast and it looks like it’s fallen into the hands of Preston and his son Ben – albeit in a slightly different capacity to motorbikes.

“That’s where the love of speed stems from,” Roger said.

The father-and-son duo, who reached speeds of more than 200-kilometres per hour during eight days on seven different South Island rivers, stretching across 900-kilometres, outpaced the other unlimited and A-class pairings to win the world jet boat championships.

Competitors from across the globe had descended on New Zealand to battle for world glory. However, they were unable to match the Southland pair.

“It’s bloody exciting being world champions. It’s a great feeling to wake up to,” Ben said.

They spent some long days in the boat and preparing for their world crown, but Ben Preston, 30, wouldn’t have it any other way.

“It took me about five days to get over it and it’s starting to sink in now.”

Of course, Ben would love to be driving the boat rather than Dad Roger, but he’s more than happy being navigator for now.

The recent river racing is the pinnacle of the sport and is hosted by four countries Mexico, United States, New Zealand and Canada.

They also defended their New Zealand crown this season as well.

The Preston’s are no strangers to winning, having taken out numerous titles on their boat.

“To win the world championships and the New Zealand title the past two years has capped off a bloody good 12 months,” Ben said.

On their way to victory, the Preston’s outpaced 32 other competitors, and while there were four from the United States and Canada, none of them were in their class.

“They had engine and mechanical problems and unfortunately, with events like this, if you start a race you have to finish it to be in the running.”

Roger Preston’s boat is powered by a helicopter’s gas turbine engine which helps it reach speeds in excess of over 200kmh.

“It was bloody good. It was a real tough week. Some very big days, like 6.30am in the morning to about midnight every night. We had a bit of luck to win something like that and overall it was a great week.” Roger said.

“The dream was to win. We were NZ1 from last year and hoped we could go back-to-back, but we certainly had a fair bit of other competition.

“We were fortunate that on the second day we took the lead. The first run, which was a criterium, we were second, but the next race we managed to get in front and never relinquished the lead for the remaining 19 legs.”

Preston is now 60, but has no desire to hand over the driver's seat to Ben at this stage.

“Not just yet. He is just getting experience. I have been racing since 1986. I stopped in 1993 for some time but picked it back up in 2013 and have been racing every year since.”

Racing was held on the Kawarau, Dart, Matukituki, Waitaki, Rakaia, Waiau and Waimakariri rivers.

There were a couple of near misses and close escapes throughout the championships, but the Preston’s came through unscathed.

At this stage, Roger Preston is unsure if he will attend the world championships in the United States next year, as it will be a big cost to get the boat there.

He had a crew of six family members help him for the week.

Fellow Southland pair Craig Plunkett and James Dickson combined to win the FX class.