Parent calls on Southland District Council for help in battle with school over sex education classes

Rachel Jackson says she’s “not a transphobic or a bigot’’ but has concerns about sexuality curriculum teachings.

A Southland parent’s concern over a school’s sexuality curriculum is not shared by the school, the Ministry of Education or an LGBTQ leader.

Rachel Jackson spoke at a Southland District Council meeting on Wednesday, saying she wanted elected members to address what she believed was an “urgent community wellbeing issue”.

“I will begin by disclosing I am not a transphobic or a bigot,” Jackson said.

Jackson was previously outspoken against the Invercargill City Council allowing anyone who identified as female being allowed into female changing rooms at the Splash Palace swimming pools.

When talking to district councillors, she said her concern was that Central Southland College in Winton had implemented gender identity and sexual orientation into its sexual curriculum without parental consultation or consent.

However, the school’s board of trustees chairman Donald Kidd said gender identity and sexual orientation had always been included in its relationships and sexuality education programme, and its school leaders had answered questions from parents on the issue through emails and in meetings.

The school had reviewed the programme and remained confident it met the requirements of the New Zealand curriculum and fitted with the culture of inclusivity, empathy and respect the school promoted, he said.

It was obliged to consult on the sexuality education programme every two years, and would do so this term after last consulting in 2021.

Parents who did not want their children involved in the classes could opt out, Kidd said.

Jackson said children shouldn’t be navigating their school years “questioning if they could be maybe a boy, or maybe I’m a girl”.

“Too confusing.”

She said 180 people attended a community meeting in Winton on August 26 and none said they were against her point of view.

She asked district councillors to “stand for our children” and guide the school and other local educators “back into the realms of factual education”, and not “idealism”.

Councillor Tom O’Brien said a subsection under ‘wellbeing’ in the Local Government Act allowed it to look into such things, and he believed the council should look into the matter.

Councillor Jaspreet Boparai said if the Southland council followed other councils “like Auckland” and had cross-dressing men reading out books to young children under the guise of inclusivity, she would be joining Jackson on the other side of the council table.

Boparai had ties to Voices for Freedom, a significant spreader of misinformation and inflammatory rhetoric, prior to being elected onto the council in 2022.

Jennifer Shields, a transgender advocate and interim director at Qtopia, said she believed the school was doing the right thing.

“We know so clearly that teaching kids about this doesn’t change their identity, doesn’t change their gender. What it does do is give them the language to describe what is going on for them,” Shields said.

“If we are talking about a wellbeing issue, that’s critical, because we know if people are struggling with who they are, and they don’t have access to that language or information, it’s really detrimental to their wellbeing.”

Ministry of Education curriculum general manager Julia Novak said research showed many rainbow young people were aware of their [diverse] gender and/or sexuality from a young age.

In 2020, the Ministry of Education released Relationships and Sexuality Education: a guide for schools in two volumes, for years 1-8 and 9-13.

“While the guide refers to gender identity and sexual orientation, it does not suggest that schools encourage students to change their gender identity or sexual orientation.

“Rather, it is about allowing freedom of expression in relation to gender identity and sexual orientation. This is guidance only and is not mandatory for schools to use.”

Teaching about LGBTQ issues, gender and sex diversity equipped all children with an understanding that would help them be more accepting and create a more inclusive environment, Novak said.

A report published by The Disinformation Project earlier this year found anti-transgender rhetoric has replaced Covid-19 as the “new unifying issue” for the disinformation community.