Southland referee Cassie Watt makes international debut

Southland Rugby Referee Cassie Watt, right, after she made her international debut last weekend

Being part of the women’s WXV was a dream come true for Rugby Southland referee Cassie Watt.

The talented whistleblower, who took control of several Farah Palmer Cup matches earlier in the season and assistant referee for Super Rugby Aupiki, was given the role of an assistant referee for the women’s international between Canada and England.

She was also called upon by referee Maggie Cogger-Orr to help make a couple of crucial calls during the game.

Joining the duo was former New Zealand-based referee Lauren Jenner, who has since moved to Italy, so Watt had two extremely capable referees to learn off.

Watt's journey into test refereeing is a remarkable testament to her passion and commitment to rugby. While maintaining her role as a teacher at Myross Bush school, she has also served as referee manager at Rugby Southland.

Robyn Edie Watt during a premier game in 2022. She made her international refereeing debut in Dunedin last weekend.

Reflecting on her debut, Watt said it was an honour to work alongside some of the world's best referees.

"I am honoured to have had the opportunity to make my test refereeing debut here in Dunedin,” she said.

“The experience gained from officiating in these high-profile matches has been invaluable in my journey. I am deeply grateful for the support I've received from my colleagues, Rugby Southland, and the rugby community.”

Watt made her premier club rugby refereeing debut last year and has gone from strength to strength in 2023 and will no doubt continue to keep moving up the ladder.

She will be one to watch in rugby circles next year and will be hoping to inspire a few more females to give refereeing a serious crack.