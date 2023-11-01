Off-duty firefighter hero of pool rescue in Invercargill

Splash Palace in Invercargill was the scene of a dramatic pool rescue on Saturday afternoon. (File photo)

An off-duty Invercargill firefighter was instrumental in saving a young girl’s life at the Splash Palace swimming pools on Saturday.

The career firefighter, who was at the public pools with his family, has asked to remain anonymous.

However, Fire and Emergency New Zealand Invercargill group manager Deane Chalmers has spoken on his behalf, saying the man was at Splash Palace when he noticed the girl lying face down near the bottom of the leisure pool.

Chalmers said the man retrieved the young girl, got her to the side of the pool and checked for signs of life. There was no pulse, so the man and a lifeguard administered CPR on the child.

“They successfully resuscitated her,” Chalmers said.

By the time St John ambulance staff arrived, the youngster was breathing on her own. The 4-year-old was transported to hospital and made a full recovery.

Chalmers said FENZ was proud of the firefighter for using the skills he had been taught on the job.

Invercargill firefighters responded to cardiac and respiratory events in conjunction with Hato Hone St John staff as part of their work, and regularly saved people’s lives, he said.

“Unfortunately, our firefighters get an opportunity to hone their skills on a regular basis, but the fact he was off duty, saw the situation and reacted quickly enough to save the girl’s life ... we are extremely proud of him.”

An onlooker, who was at Splash Palace with her own children for a “free pool party” at the time, said there were lots of adults and children in the leisure pool.

“It was terrifying ... there was absolute relief from the lifeguards and the man doing CPR.”

KEVIN STENT/STUFF Modern swimming lessons aim to better equip kids for water safety.

On the afternoon of the incident, there were 13 lifeguards on duty at Splash Palace, with three lifeguards patrolling and supervising the leisure pool.

The council was reviewing the circumstances around the incident, including its staffing levels and first aid.

On Wednesday, Invercargill City Council aquatic services manager Stephen Cook said they were extremely grateful to the off-duty firefighter.

“His quick action in taking her to poolside and assisting our Splash Palace lifeguard to conduct CPR was incredibly courageous.

“I’m also immensely proud of how our lifeguard team carried out exactly the duties they are trained for. It’s certainly not a situation we ever hope to be in and in this instance, their instincts kicked in and we had a good outcome.”

“November is Water Safety Month in New Zealand, and it’s timely for everyone to consider how they can best keep themselves and their whānau safe in all types of water.”