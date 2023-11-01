Rosedale Estate marks 150 years

Liz and Peter Cruickshank of Rosedale Estate, with a family group portrait. Peter’s father Reg is the young boy in the photo.

A family key to the development of Invercargill’s Rosedale suburb, and active in the growth of the wider community, will mark the 150th anniversary of their home, Rosedale Estate, at the weekend.

Generations of the Cruickshank family will be hosted by Peter and Liz Cruickshank whose home at the north end of Wilton St in Invercargill is the third to stand on the estate established by Peter’s great-grandparents, William and Jane Cruickshank, in 1873.

That pioneering Scottish couple had arrived in Invercargill a decade earlier and William, an engineer, spent the first 10 years in contract work in and around the fledgling town.

He busily worked on infrastructure including building a road bridge over the Otepuni creek near where the Southern Institute of Technology now stands, and was also pound-keeper at a time when there were house cows and horses aplenty, but not a lot in the way of fences.

William bought a block of bush land bounded by what is now Layard St to the south, Bainfield Rd to the north, Racecourse Rd to the east, and the J T Thomson​ estate to the west.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Peter and Liz Cruickshank at the family home – the third to be built on Rosedale Estate.

“So,’’ suggests his great-grandson Peter, “he would have been a fairly busy boy.”

Historic press reports described William in rather more splendid terms: “It is said that he resembled one of the giants of the forest with which he had so much to do – tall, stately and stalwart, slow in movement, deliberate in speech.’’

He established a sawmill to provide timber for the town’s early homes; a chain of flaxmills, a rope and twine factory, and woollen mills.

The Cruickshanks were also a deeply religious family and the founder of the Salvation Army, General William Booth, was their guest on his occasional visits to Invercargill.

The couple had five daughters and two sons, while William’s brother Adam and wife Charlotte, who settled in Oakdale, north-east of Gore, brought balance to the family tree by having five sons and two daughters.

William’s son Peter and his wife Sophie, took over Rosedale, though Peter’s sisters were crucial to the sawmill’s operation. Jacket and apron-clad with oilcans at the ready throughout the week, they transformed into bonnets and finery for Sundays.

The baton for the estate then passed to another safe pair of hands of the next generation, Reg and his wife Ursula.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Liz and Peter Cruickshank at their Wilton St home.

Reg built on the engineering skills of his forebears and ran five separate businesses, including a canning factory and boxwood company.

Though the estate’s size changed through the years – some sold during the depression, some re-acquired later – the family’s impact on the suburb continued.

Ursula, who had an interest in architecture, developed land that became 56 sections around Cruickshank Crescent. She also became an Invercargill city councillor.

Reg and Ursula were the parents of present-day Peter – and of Lyndal Cruickshank who went on to become Miss New Zealand and runner-up Miss World.

Peter, who is still active in the estate, was for many years known as a leading TV reporter bringing southern news to living rooms throughout the south and the country.

For all his pride in his own family’s legacy, he saw it as something many southerners could look back on in their own families – their forebears’ efforts and achievements in land and business development.