Conviction of sex abuser allows woman to 'finally feel free'

The Invercargill courthouse building where 81-year-old Russell John Gray was on Thursday sentenced to four years and nine months’ jail for sexual offending against a minor. (File photo)

A sex abuse victim says giving evidence at her violator’s criminal trial was empowering, and she’s now encouraging other victims of sexual predators to speak up.

The woman has automatic name suppression as a victim of sex offending.

In September, 81-year-old Russell John Gray was found guilty at an Invercargill District Court jury trial of committing eight historical sex offences against her – five of indecent assault and three of sexual violation by unlawful sexual connection.

On Thursday, he was sentenced to four years and nine months’ jail.

At his sentencing, his lawyer Hugo Young said Gray suffered from poor health and a doctor had put his life expectancy at a further two-and-a-half years.

“It’s realistic he could well die in prison.”

Gray had no previous convictions and continued to deny the charges and call the victim a liar. But sentencing judge Duncan Harvey, who presided over the trial, said he had “no doubts” Gray was guilty.

His offending had sent the victim “off the rails” for some time, and it continued to affect her.

“She is a very brave young lady.”

The victim was aged between about 11 and 13 when the abuse occurred, with the jury finding Gray indecently assaulted and sexually violated her at different times during that timeframe.

Now a woman, the victim said ahead of sentencing that she wanted to speak out in the hope other victims of sexual abuse would report to authorities what had happened to them.

Seeing the court process through to its conclusion had allowed her to move on with her life, she said.

The thought of reporting the crimes, going through the judicial process and reliving the offending on the witness stand had been daunting for her.

But she had been “sick of keeping it a secret”, so approached the police about three years ago.

The court process had been “horrible”.

“But it was so worth it because I finally feel free.”

Her parents and long-term partner had kept her strong, and she was supported by the police, Crown and judicial staff throughout the three-year process.

“There’s so many people out there helping to make the process easier on you.”

Giving evidence at the trial was the hardest thing she had ever done (apart from telling her parents she had been violated), but it was also empowering, she said.

“If I can do that, I can do anything. I was so relieved when the jury believed me. It was such a weight off my shoulders that I had finally been heard.”

The abuse had begun with the man massaging her legs and had escalated to indecent assault and sexual violation, she said.

Her evidence in court was that Gray showered her with gifts, including alcohol, cigarettes, clothes and jewellery during the period of offending.

When, at the age of 13, she confronted him and told him to stop, she said he destroyed her cigarettes and told her he wouldn’t buy any more. The offending never happened again, she said.

The abuse had affected her life on “many levels”, with the woman saying she became a rebellious teen who dropped out of school, lost her self-confidence, had major trust issues with people and struggled to let her guard down.

However, she had been having ongoing counselling, and the conclusion of the court case and guilty verdicts had allowed her to move on with her life.

“I just feel so much happier now, I am not hiding a secret ... I am on the road to recovery, mentally.”

She was now an “overly protective” mother as a result of her own experiences, but was working on loosening the reins.

When giving a victim impact statement in court on Thursday, she outlined how the offending had changed her life. Her self-confidence was eroded, she had feelings of not being safe, she struggled with physical intimacy and the pain was unbearable.

“He took away my innocence as a young girl growing up.”