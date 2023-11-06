Clark intent on more revenue to take pressure off ratepayers

Invercargill Mayor Nobby Clark says he is working hard with colleagues to take pressure off rates and draw more from other sources of revenue, such as land sales.

The council’s newly-released annual report on the past financial year’s performance shows it delivered 71 out of 99 performance measures in a big year for capital spending, but while its asset position was stable, it reported an operating loss of $10.8 million.

This was $8.6m worse than the planned deficit and was $17.3m less than the 2022 surplus.

The principal change was a $215m increase in the value of operational assets. Council’s total assets have increased to $1.3 billion while liabilities are $148m.

The council’s finance and assurance group manager Patricia Christie said the deficit was not a surprise as it had been forecasted in quarterly reporting. Asset inflation had increased depreciation expenses and the council had been managing its spending accordingly.

“We are now focusing on returning to a balanced budget while still ensuring we can deliver projects we know the community is keen for, such as the build of our new museum,’’ she said.

The Invercargill City Council is considering whether to sell about 37ha of farm land on Donovan Park.

Clark said it was no secret that he wanted to sell about 37ha of Donovan Park - not the parkland itself but the farm that sat beside it, which could return $25m to $30m.

“And that’s money you don’t have to rate for.’’

He was also looking to put more scrutiny on the use of the council’s reserve funds that had amassed during times – “not in recent years” – when the council overestimated its financial needs.

“The trouble is we rate on the forecast at the beginning of the year and if we don’t get that accurate we can end up with surpluses,’’ he said.

These were salted away in the bank, “and when we rate again we’ve already built-in that previous rate from the previous year, which we know with hindsight has been too high”.

The council had between $20m and $25m – it varied – in reserves and its policy was that it needed most of that for liquidity purposes.

Christie said that, for instance, it might use some of that at times rather than borrow when interest rates were spiking.

Clark said the council would, however, be able to take, say, $2m from that to help “pay the accounts for the last month of the year’’ without affecting the council’s strong AA-plus credit rating, which enabled it to borrow more cheaply than councils with weaker ratings, which were the majority.

He said Invercargill councils in past times had not looked particularly hard at revenue streams and it was time to be doing more of that, including in the longer term.

“Should we plant parts of Sandy Point in forestry again, knowing that 20 years down the track we’ll get some income?’’

He also wanted the council to push back on some of the Labour Government’s directives around Three Waters, and the major expenses that would occur from its requirement that water treated be discharged not into water, but onto land.

The cost of piping it away from the Clifton treatment plant to land would be “somewhere about $90m’’.

“That’s a pain actor we just cannot afford,’’ he said.

Local government needed to react by having a council grant a consent that might be appealed to the Environment Court, and if the court produced a ruling with a cost that was untenable from a community perspective, the new Government would have the tools to change the legislation, he said.