Ratepayers won't have to fork out for costly pump station errors

Construction of the Stead St pump station near Invercargill will continue until April, Environment Southland says.

Southland ratepayers will not have to pay for costly errors made during the construction of a pump station near Invercargill which has resulted in months of extra work, Environment Southland says.

The mistake, made during the building of the $11m Stead St pump station, along with some weather delays, has resulted in the job now scheduled to finish in April 2024 instead of November 2023.

Environment Southland is in charge of the project to replace the pump station in order to protect more than 100 properties and Invercargill Airport from flooding for the next 50-plus years.

Environment Southland senior staffer Paul Hulse said it had been working with the two parties responsible for the errors.

With the remedial solution agreed, the designer and contractor were now working to agree on their distribution of costs for the work.

The approved budget to complete the pump station was $11m, and the additional costs to fix the errors would not be picked up by ratepayers, he said.

“Environment Southland will recover the [additional] costs from both parties, and Southland ratepayers will not bear the cost for this remedial work.”

The contractor was well underway with the remedial work.

The agreed solution involved breaking out concrete to reduce the levels before reconstructing and installing the pumps.

“This solution means the pumps will operate as originally designed.”

Hulse said Environment Southland was aware of concerns that traffic may be further disrupted along Stead Street.

However, he said the remedial work was confined within the pump station structure itself and would not affect the road.

“A temporary speed limit will remain in place, as the team onsite continue other works near the road, but no further ongoing disruptions are expected for road users.”