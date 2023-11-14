5100 Southland homes owned by low income earners need insulating, council told

Awarua Synergy headquarters in Invercargill, a contractor for the Southland Warm Homes Trust which provides heavily discounted insulation and heating appliances for the homes of eligible low-income Southlanders. (File photo)

Many elderly people in Southland live in just one room of their large homes to reduce their heating bills, the Southland Warm Homes Trust says.

Trust members spoke at a Southland District Council meeting this month, saying the province had among the oldest and largest housing stock in the country, with thousands of homes needing insulation upgrades which their low-income owners couldn’t afford.

Since 2008, the trust has provided 9000 Southland homes, owned by low-income earners, with discounted insulation retrofits.

Another 5100 homes owned by low income earners still required insulation retrofits, Southland Warm Homes Trust chairperson Lesley Soper said.

SUPPLIED

She asked the councillors to continue giving the trust funding grants in its Long Term Plan budget.

Soper said the trust, which has multiple community funders including the council, was started in 2008 because it was recognised that Southland was a region full of old cold homes and something could be done about it.

The trust had worked in conjunction with the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority [EECA] and other stakeholders over the years to provide the 9000 insulation retrofits plus 1400 heat pump and wood burner installations in Southland, Soper said.

From ECCA estimates, the trust still had 5100 homes to get to in Southland which were eligible for the subsidised insulation, she said.

For every $1 spent insulating the homes to make them warmer and drier, the return was $4.70 gained in savings through fewer people going to hospital and having days off work and school with health issues such as asthma, she said.

Southand Warm Homes Trust finance boss Allan Beck, of PowerNet, said the trust offered a 15% discount to low income homeowners for the insulation work, on top of the Government’s Warmer Kiwi Homes programme which now offered an 80% discount.

This resulted in a 95% discount for eligible low-income homeowners, meaning they picked up 5% of the costs, or about $150 of a $3000 insulation job.

“Under the 95% subsidy we are getting a very good uptake,” Beck said.

123rf The region had among the oldest and largest housing stock in the country. (File photo)

The aim was to make it affordable for low income earners so they got the health and well-being benefits of having insulated warm homes, he said.

Some Southland families were continually appearing in hospital due to the cold and damp living conditions in their homes, so were referred to Southland Warm Homes Trust contractor Awarua Synergy to assess whether insulation or heating was required, Beck said.

Awarua Synergy general manager Sumaria Beaton said Southland had roughly 50,000 homes and its staff got to about 500 homes a year.

Beaton said the Southland climate was cold and the region had among the oldest and largest housing stock in the country.

“We have got larger areas to heat, and energy hardship is a real thing.”

Her staff came across a lot of elderly people who turned off heating in most areas of their homes and sat or lived in just one room, “because they can’t afford heating a whole home.

“It’s a real thing and insulation and heating makes a real difference and does change people’s lives.”