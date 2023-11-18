'We got it wrong' - Southland District Council vows to do better

The Chartres family of Te Anau Downs Station after winning a four-year legal battle against the Southland District Council. From left, Frauke Munster (Peter's partner) Josephine 7, Lia 7, Peter Chartres, Daniella 5, Jess and Matthew Chartres, Peter’s son and daughter in law. (File photo)

The Southland District Council will urgently review the biodiversity aspects of its district plan in light of an expensive and failed four-year legal battle against Te Anau Downs Station.

The council had applied for enforcement orders to manage what were perceived as unlawful indigenous vegetation clearance practices at the station, owned by Peter Chartres.

But the case was lost in the Environment Court and in 2022 the council was ordered to pay $300,000 costs to the station.

When the decision was released in 2022, Chartres welcomed the ruling clearing him of unlawful clearances dating back to 2001 and said the council’s approach had been overzealous.

“These enforcement proceedings are an example of the time and money that gets wasted when poorly drafted, unworkable rules are misinterpreted, implemented and enforced by local councils,’’ he said.

Given the significant costs and reputational damage to the council, its chief executive Cameron McIntosh asked for an independent review of the circumstances which led to the outcome, and any lessons from it.

The review document, prepared by environmental management consultant John Hutching and resource management lawyer Ian Gordon, was released this week and makes 12 recommendations to address council processes and improve services.

Southland District mayor Rob Scott said the council had directed staff to prepare a plan to address all 12 recommendations.

The recommendations include that the council urgently review the biodiversity aspects of its district plan.

The council agreed to prioritise this work to identify how it could give effect to the National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity 2023, and clarify the relationship between existing uses and permitted activities and their definitions, with a focus on how they may affect the clearance of indigenous vegetation.

Scott said reviewing key sections of the district plan was critical to the council’s approach to compliance with the Resource Management Act.

“We know we are not the only council around the country dealing with these issues, and we’ll seek to involve others in the process.”

The review found that council staff involved in the case, and the council itself, had insufficient experience of enforcement order proceedings.

As such, another recommendation was that the council increase the budget and number of experienced staff in its compliance monitoring and enforcement functions; and consider options to enhance its capacity to implement RMA requirements.

The review’s conclusions in regard to the case was that while the council’s performance was not always optimal, there was no single fault or omission that caused the result and no single individual could be held most responsible.

Rather, there was a “decade-long concert of factors aligned in a way that was difficult to foresee, difficult to avoid and difficult to navigate”.

The review said there was nothing to suggest council staff had been overzealous or taken an idealistic approach.

Scott said the council needed to do better for its community and was determined to make the necessary changes.

McIntosh accepted the organisation should have done better in its approach to the Environment Court proceedings.

“We got it wrong, and we know the local community is disappointed in the process. We also know there’s a lot of work ahead, and we’ll need resourcing to bring our regulatory services up to par."

The fact the court proceedings ended the way they did indicated the council was significantly under-resourced in this area, he said.

More review recommendations which the council will implement

- Provide better information to landowners so they can more clearly understand land use activities enabled or not enabled in the district plan.

- Prepare an enhanced council compliance monitoring and enforcement manual.

- Develop protocol for peer reviewing long-running legal proceedings mid stream.

- Consider negotiating with other Southland councils to enable a regional approach to compliance monitoring and enforcement in relation to biodiversity.

- Improve the efficiency in the way the council manages the Official Information Act process.

- Work with Environment Southland on a programme to promote on-farm indigenous revegetation.