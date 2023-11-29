Mayor bemoans 18-month wait for catchment consents for gravel extraction

Environment Southland may take 18 months before it introduces catchment consents for gravel extraction from Southland’s rivers. But it’s too long to wait, Southland District Mayor Rob Scott says.

Currently, anyone wanting to extract gravel must get site-specific consents each time, and when affected parties request supporting data such as ecology reports or 2d modelling, the consents can cost up to $30,000 each and the process can be lengthy.

The district council has been pushing for whole-of-river catchment consents to be made available as it believes this would speed the process of gravel extraction and reduce costs.

Scott said making it easier and cheaper to extract gravel from waterways would be a “win-win” as it would reduce the chances of farmland being flooded and council roads and bridges being wrecked, and the gravel could be used on the likes of Southland’s roading infrastructure.

Environment Southland chairman Nicol Horrell and senior staffers Paul Hulse and Randal Beal spoke about the issue at a district council meeting last week.

Beal said Environment Southland had commissioned Dr Ian Fuller to help develop a strategic document which would inform gravel management on Southland’s rivers and enable either permitted activity rules or catchment consents to be established.

This would keep consenting costs down, or eliminate them, and allow Environment Southland to deliver more work across the region, Beal said.

Environment Southland would work with stakeholders and get a gravel management strategy put in place ahead of the catchment consent or permitted activity rules being introduced in about 18 months, Beal indicated.

Cr Derek Chamberlain said many farmers whose land was getting flooded would be willing to extract the gravel for themselves and stockpile it on their farms.

“The whole consent process is way too hard for them at the moment.”

After the meeting, Scott said the 18-month time-frame to introduce catchment consents concerned him. Representatives of the district council and Environment Southland would meet again in February and Scott would ask more questions.

“I don’t think it needs to take 18 months, and going by the sentiment in the community, I think there will be people agreeing with me, the time frame should be a lot quicker.”

Horrell, also after the meeting, said there was angst in the community over the issue and Environment Southland was trying to pull all the levers to get it done.

Scott’s view of how catchment consents should work was a set of rules or a code of practice would be in place to abide by, and the likes of farmers and contractors could contact Environment Southland about their gravel extraction plans and get the job done.

Hulse, in a statement after the meeting, said Environment Southland’s gravel management strategy, currently in draft form, would outline strategies and techniques to combat the region’s complex gravel build up issues.

“Gravel management and river management are among the topics that we’ll be asking stakeholders and communities for feedback on over the next year.”

Consideration of the future activity status for consents for gravel extraction was part of Plan Change Tuatahi, which aims to help achieve a state of healthy resilience for water bodies.

Environment Southland was building its information resources that helped to inform applications for consent, and as part of this was considering how best to approach catchment-scale gravel extraction consents, he said.