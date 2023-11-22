'Just manage the damn thing': Robust debate over Te Anau airport's future

The Southland District Council has engaged in robust debate about the future of the Te Anau Airport Manapouri on Wednesday.

The Te Anau Airport Manapouri needs to be “bloody run properly”, a fired up Southland District councillor says.

Councillors voted on Wednesday to consult the community about whether or not to fund the airport’s shortfall in operating costs from district wide general rates.

The council-owned airport has high capital costs and low passenger numbers, which has contributed to an annual funding shortfall of between $217,000 and $318,000 for each of the past five years.

The options general ratepayers will now be given by the council are to not fund the airport’s shortfall through general rates, or fund either 30%, 50%, or100% of the shortfall, or a figure nominated by a submitter.

Three councillors, Derek Chamberlain, Don Byars and Jaspreet Boparai voted against the motion.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Southland District councillor Derek Chamberlain was fired up when debating the future of the Te Anau Airport Manapouri at a council meeting on Wednesday [file photo].

Councillors heard at the meeting the airport had not been well managed.

They voted to enter into an agreement with Great South to manage and market the airport on a more commercial basis for 12 months, before the council investigates setting up a council-controlled trading organisation [CCTO] which would ultimately run the airport as a commercial entity.

The decisions were an endorsement of a working group’s recommendations to turn the fortunes of the airport around.

Chamberlain, referring to the working group’s report, said he had been critical of the report from the start and his view hadn’t changed.

The sooner people realised the airport needed to be run properly, the better, he said.

“I think we have just spent $30,000 on a report that anybody to do with the airport could have pretty much told you for nothing.”

He noted another $171,000 would be spent so Great South could put interim solutions in place, while the existing airport loan of $631,797 would be paid back – both to be funded from the Fiordland Community Board’s Luxmore subdivision reserves.

“The Fiordland community is up for $800,000 odd dollars to help fund the airport when the one thing that’s totally wrong with it is the way it is run,” Chamberlain said.

“Put someone decent in the office that can run the airport, be open, friendly, be a point of contact ... it would make a huge difference to this airport, it doesn’t need all this money, reports, high level thinking, it just needs [to be] bloody run properly.”

The airport had been owned by the council since 2002, he said.

“Not a damn thing has happened, get real people, just manage the damn thing, run it properly.”

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Southland District councillor Sarah Greaney [file photo].

Mayor Rob Scott said the Fiordland Community Board had voted to repay the airport loan and fund the Great South intervention because it wanted the airport to be an asset and be run like a business.

Cr Sarah Greaney, who chaired the working group, said the overall objective was that once the airport losses were reduced under the new structure, the funding required from rates would be much less.

She added the working group’s report cost “nowhere near” the $30,000 allocated to put it together.

Chamberlain said the airport was a tremendous asset, but it was frustrating to see it poorly run.

“That’s the whole purpose of the report,” Greaney said.

She later added: “There needs to be an entity that comes together to run this airport as a strategic going concern, not in the piecemeal way it’s being done currently.”

Fiordland Community Board chairperson Diane Holmes, who was in favour of the group’s recommendations and council decision, said the airport’s management had for many years been risk averse, slow and unknowledgeable.

“Imagine what it’s going to do if it’s run well.”