Stewart Island residents experiencing 'increasing hardship' due to rising electricity costs

An aerial view of Oban, in Halfmoon Bay, the main settlement of Stewart Island.

Stewart Island residents are paying triple the electricity costs of people on the mainland and are experiencing increasing hardship as the wait goes on for an alternative electricity supply, a steering group says.

The island is powered by diesel generators, but the steering group is investigating renewable energy options for the island.

The steering group was promised $300,000 in the Government’s May budget to progress investigations into a new electricity supply.

However, island resident and district councillor Jon Spraggon, a member of the steering group, said the money had not yet arrived, and he wasn’t happy.

“It should have been paid through to us months ago, but it’s been delayed.”

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment was now waiting for the new government to be formed and the energy minister to be appointed before the matter progressed, he said.

“The information we are getting from MBIE is it’s at the top of the list of things going to the new minister when the new minister is appointed.”

A letter drafted by the steering group to send to the new minister said island residents are experiencing increasing hardship through the rising costs of electricity on the island.

“Electricity on the island costs three times that of the mainland, this serious situation will escalate further in December as the price of diesel increases," it said.

Spraggon said people on the island were finding it difficult to pay their power bills.

The steering group initiated a project to review previous work which considered island energy solutions, to look at current technology and produce an initial feasibility study for an alternative supply.

The $300,000 was needed so an expert firm in the energy field could be contracted to put together a detailed business case which would be taken back to the government, Spraggon said.

The business case was essential for the Government to see, as it was likely to be a major funder of any alternative energy supply.

With just 440 residents, the island was unlikely to be able to afford the capital costs of a renewable supply.

In June, Spraggon said solar power had emerged as the frontrunner to power the island, and this week said it remained in the mix.

The group would look at “all options” and make a recommendation to the island’s community board and the district council, which was the owner of Stewart Island’s electricity supply network.

The council, at its meeting on Wednesday, will decide whether to send the steering group’s draft letter to the incoming energy minister as it is currently worded.