Risk and uncertainty are different, ICC councillors told

Andrew Cameron: “Framing decisions as uncertain will often lead to a failure to make a decision, which is its own risk.”

Recognise risk and build adaptability into plans, but don’t label risk as “uncertainty” and let that prevent you making necessary decisions.

That was the message Invercargill City Council's chief risk officer Andrew Cameron had for councillors readying for the complexities of forming the council’s next long-term plan.

Some of them queried the value of the upcoming exercise, which looks as far ahead as 2034.

“Framing decisions as uncertain will often lead to a failure to make a decision, which is its own risk,’’ Cameron said.

Unknowns around issues such as Three Waters and Resource Management Act reform meant long-term planning was made “under risk’’ but when there was a known range of outcomes the council could react by monitoring and managing its plans.

“There is a risk that in the current decision-making process, the consequence​ of inaction is potentially not weighed against the cost of taking action,’’ Cameron said.

“The ICC should ensure that decisions to do nothing are treated with the same level of consideration as decisions to take action.’’

Long-term plans were made compulsory for councils as part of a Government package in 2002​ which changed laws that, until then, had meant councils could do only what was expressly permitted by legislation.

Cr Tom Campbell said one of the problems with long-term plans was that they introduced inflexibilities. The council needed to be able to react to circumstances that had changed for better or worse, but often came up against the comment that “it’s in the long-term plan, and we can’t change it’’, he said.

Cameron said that when councils were given authority to do more, the trade-off was that they also had to do more to consult the community about their plans.

That didn’t mean councils could not change them, but did mean they had to go back to the community and explain why, he said.

Mayor Nobby Clark said it was no secret he didn’t particularly like long-term plans, which were an exhausting requirement that resulted in “just a wish list of things we’d like to do’’.

When the council put pages of information about the long term plan out to the community it got excited when 200 came back with comments, yet that was only a very small percentage of the population engaging in the process, he said.

Cr Darren Ludlow said the plan was not inflexible, but it meant there was a process the council had to go through in order to be flexible. The onus was on councils to be nimble and smart.

Preparing the previous plan, nobody made provision for a pandemic, he said, but that hadn’t stopped the council being able to react swiftly.

Campbell said the greatest value of the long-term planning process was not so much the final document ”which you know is going to be wrong’’, but the process of going through debates and analyses.

The councillors decided to keep risk issues under review at this stage, with risk management also on the agenda for the next full council meeting on November 28.