Attention tourists, sleepy Otautau is targeting you

Wallace Takitimu Community Board deputy chairman Colin Lawry tests out the Holt Park location where a camping ground will be built at Otautau. Plans are in place for it to open in December 2024.

The small rural town of Otautau is getting a new campground, and community leaders believe the tourists will follow.

With a population of roughly 700, inland Otautau is located 40km northwest of Invercargill and serves the farming community surrounding it, but isn’t normally associated with tourists and holidaymakers.

The town had a council-owned camping ground at Holt Park until 2019, but it was closed because its buildings were deemed unsafe.

Now the park is getting a new campground, in a sunny location with shelter trees beside rugby fields.

It will have powered sites for campers and caravans, tent sites, a building with showers and toilets, and cooking facilities.

The aim is to open it in December 2024.

The $275,000 in funding for the project was courtesy of the previous Government’s $2 billion nationwide Better Off Fund, developed to help councils pay for community well-being projects in their areas.

Wallace Takitimu Community Board chairperson Tony Philpott said he believed on some nights there would be up to 50 tourists, from overseas and New Zealand, staying at the campground.

The area had trout fishing in the Aparima and Waiau rivers, nearby forestry tracks for mountainbiking, a heated swimming pool, rugby fields beside the campground for the kids to play on, and the Otautau township for visitors to enjoy.

It was also just off the Southern Scenic Route.

“If you wanted to pop off that, you could stay at Otautau for the night, or a couple of nights,” Philpott said.

“The community wants the camping ground, and hopefully it brings some business to the local shops and hotels and cafes.”

The community board had approved the project and consent applications were being lodged.

The campground would be owned by the Southland District Council, with mayor Rob Scott also believing the tourists would arrive, saying the previous campground at Holt Park was well-used.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff John McAlister, caretaker, left, and camper Tom Hendry at the old Holt Park campground in 2016.

More tourists liked “getting off the beaten track” nowadays, to see different parts of the district.

“Otautau’s got Southland charm. It’s a a cool wee spot, Holt Park’s a nice area, you have the Aparima River ... the museum as well.”

Community board deputy chairperson Colin Lawry agreed Otautau wasn’t considered a tourist hotspot “but you can make your fun anywhere”.

A decent number of Te Araroa Trail walkers had stayed at the previous Otautau campground, with Lawry saying they travelled about 15km off the trail route to do so.

KAVINDA HERATH/STUFF Rebecca Goddard, Hannah Morley and Rosie Goble talk about their experience on Te Araroa trail. (First published December 2020)

He believed they would also stay at the new one.

Stage two of the campground project would provide for cabins, but extra funding would be required and would only happen if the site proved popular.

The community board was yet to decide how the campground would be operated.