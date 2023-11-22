Appeal Court upholds conviction after sex-seeking cycle pursuit in Invercargill

A man who made repeated lewd invitations to a teenage cyclist has failed to convince the Court of Appeal that although he rode after her as she peddled away, he didn’t intentionally try to pull her off her bike.

In a written judgement, the court found a jury’s decision to convict Shane Dion Dibben of assault with intent to commit sexual violation was not unreasonable.

His sentence of two years and eight months’ imprisonment will stand.

Dibben said his handlebars had accidentally snagged the shoulder strap of the young woman’s tote bag.

He said he had at that stage been riding past her to go diagonally across the road, and was looking back at traffic.

He also maintained the bag had not been over her shoulder, as both she and a witness insisted, but was over her handlebars.

The appeal centred around the complainant’s concession under cross-examination that it was "possible” the handlebars of Dibben’s bike collected the strap.

The judgement written by Justice Christine French rejected the argument that this should have been fatal to the prosecution.

The complainant had acknowledged the possibility at one point, but on re-examination had said that because of their position and the alignment of their two handlebars, she believed he had grabbed it.

The teenager had stopped to check her phone when Dibben approached her. Although her bag had initially been on the handlebars, she swung it over her shoulder while she was cycling because it was hitting the front wheel.

Her account was supported by the witness’s description of Dibben “lurching and grabbing’’ the bag before falling off his bike.

Justice French also noted strands of evidence lending strength to the prosecution – the highly sexualised nature of Dibben’s comments to a teenage girl he had happened to come upon, his persistent invitations to engage in sexual activity despite her repeatedly rebuffing him and threatening to call the police or her mother, and his actions pursuing her after she cycled away.

Dibben’s counsel Hugo Young submitted it was inherently implausible that someone would chase down a female to rape her in the middle of the day on a busy street, with residential housing and no bushes for cover.

Although Dibben had made lewd comments, he was seeking consent to any sexual activity, Young said.

Dibben had also told police that he had been wearing a GPS bracelet at the time, and had said it did not make sense he would have committed a crime knowing he was being monitored.

The witness appearing in support of the complainant had said he had been driving past when he saw some sort of argument or confrontation between a man and a girl who seemed to be using her bike as a barrier.

Something about the scene had not felt right to him, so he did a U-turn and saw the girl jump hastily on to her bike and start cycling, chased by the man who was peddling as fast as he could to catch up with her.

When he was right behind her, the man had lurched and grabbed at her bag, then fell off his bike. The witness had caught up with her to check she was all right and then called the police.