Invercargill vigil for peace in Gaza

A vigil for humanitarian rights to be upheld in Gaza will take place in Invercargill on Fridayevening.

It was intended as a peaceful gathering to give southerners the chance to highlight “the desperate need for this war to cease’’, one of the organisers and the city’s former deputy mayor, Rebecca Amundsen, said.

The vigil would demand that “international law be honoured and upheld by our representatives’’, she said.

“We have been watching protest rallies and vigils all around the world for over a month, and we are seeing that it’s having an impact.’’

Bernat Armangue/AP An Israeli woman reads a message in a memorial service for a lost loved one.

More and more politicians, and governments, were starting to make a stand.

“We want to add Invercargill’s voice to New Zealand's voice, and the world’s – this is part of a bigger conversation that needs to happen.’’

Participants at the vigil, which will run from 5.30pm to 7.30pm at the Gala St reserve, near the fountain, would also be encouraged to write letters to elected officials asking for a ceasefire beyond the temporary measures recently negotiated.

“We ask people to maintain a peaceful presence, ensuring we are respected and heard,’’ Amundsen said.