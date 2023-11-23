Anxiety over proposal to build massive wind farm in Southland, residents say

An artist's impression of Contact Energy’s proposed Southland Wind Farm at Slopedown near Wyndham, from Waiarikiki Mimihau Road.

Opponents of a proposed $1 billion wind farm in Southland claim farmers need to go through a more strenuous consenting process to milk an extra 10 cows than Contact Energy does to build the wind farm.

Contact Energy said it was developing a potential pipeline of wind farm projects to meet New Zealand’s growing demand for renewable energy, and believed its proposed Southland Wind Farm, at Slopedown near Wyndham, was important for the province.

Expected to have significant demand growth in the future, the region would need enough renewable electricity available to meet those demands, the company said.

Dean Rabbidge, of the West Catlins Preservation Society, voiced his opposition to the Slopedown wind farm at a Southland District Council meeting on Wednesday. He said, it was causing anxiety in the community and, if built, its visual pollution could not be ignored, day or night.

Slopedown Hill was considered the mountain or maunga of the community, and was as meaningful to its local residents as the Remarkables was to Queenstown and Mt Luxmore was to Te Anau, he said.

Contact’s proposal to build 55 wind turbines which were 220m high at Slopedown was able to be lodged under the fast-track consenting process, meaning residents of the community, minus immediate adjoining landowners, had been excluded from the consenting process, Rabbidge said.

The agriculture sector had to go through a more stringent consent process to milk an extra 10 cows, or plant a paddock of swedes, than Contact did to build the wind farm, he claimed.

However, following the meeting, Contact Energy head of wind and solar, Matthew Cleland, said that the fast tracking process didn’t guarantee Contact would get consent and a robust application was needed.

In July, the company was accepted to use the fast-track consenting process as an option and its application needed to be lodged with the Environmental Protection Authority by early January 2024.

Contact has yet to make a final investment decision on the wind farm project and would continue its engagement with locals and mana whenua to shape the project.

“We appreciate not everyone is supportive of the wind farm, and it’s important to us to keep these conversations going.”

Cleland said the company was committed to building a better New Zealand by leading the decarbonisation of the country.

At the council meeting, mayor Rob Scott said the council had objected to the fast-tracking consent process due to the importance of having community engagement.

Natalie McRae, also of the West Catlins Preservation Society, told councillors its petition to stop the wind farm being built had 600 signatures.

She questioned how more wind farms being built on Southland’s landscapes would align with the region’s aim to get more tourists into the region to see its natural beauty.

“Are we going to chase decarbonisation at all costs?”

Cr Jaspreet Boparai said she agreed. “There has to be a balance here.”

Cr Don Byars said it didn’t make sense for Southland to spend lots of money protecting natural areas but then have wind farms going up.

In early November, Contact Energy said it planned to lodge a consent application for the wind farm before the end of 2023.