Raft of resignations among frustrated Lakes Guardians

Four of the Guardians of Lakes Manapouri, Monowai and Te Anau are leaving amid concerns about resources available to them to carry out their duties, particularly in the Waiau catchment.

One co-chair, Madeleine Peacock of Te Anau, has tendered an immediate resignation. Darryl Sycamore of Dunedin, and David Barnes of Lower Hutt, have indicated that the next meeting, scheduled for February, will be their last.

As well, Ngāi Tahu representative Dr Jane Kitson’s term was up and, as things stand, the iwi had decided against a reappointment.

The state of the Lower Waiau River, with problems stemming from dramatically reduced flows, has concerned communities as well as the Guardians, whose role is to make recommendations to the Minister of Conservation on matters arising from the environmental, ecological and social effects associated with lake hydro-electric power generation.

Their work involves not only dealing with the generation companies, but also investigating resource consent conditions.

Sycamore, who has served as a Guardian for 11 years, said that as chair he had the responsibility to ensure they had the resourcing and ability to carry out their appointed role and in recent years the Guardians had been seeking more support from the Department of Conservation (DOC).

But this had not been forthcoming “with the urgency we require to do our job,’’ he said.

“We cannot carry out our basis​ functions as mandated in the Conservation Act which the community within the Waiau catchment, stakeholders and iwi expect us to do.’’

Peacock said she had served for six years and was no longer able to commit the time and energy necessary to do the job justice.

The remaining Guardians are Dr Sue Bennett of Te Anau, Bill Jarvie of Te Anau, Sacha Jugum of Auckland and Ailsa Cain, (Ngāi Tahu), Queenstown.

DOC operations manager Te Anau John Lucas acknowledged the Guardians were important advocates and that they had requested additional support.

The department had been working with the group to find ways to provide targeted support, while still working within the legislative framework both organisations were bound by.

DOC had recently appointed an administrative support role, similar to that provided to other statutory and advisory boards.

“DOC continues to work constructively with the Guardians, and will continue to find ways to support them in their function,’’ Lucas said.

The Guardians history started with the Save Manapouri campaign. In 1970 nearly 10% of the population signed a petition opposing the idea of raising natural lake levels for power generation, with the Norman Kirk Labour Government elected on a platform adopting Save Manapouri values.

Sycamore said the individual members of the Guardians were incredibly passionate and motivated experts in ecology, Te ao Maori, law, recreation and tourism.

“I have a huge amount of respect for the Guardians, both former and current members,’’ he said. “They are exceptional people who have each invested a huge amount of their time without fee, as they value conservation.’’