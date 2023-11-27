Gore police investigate verbal stoush between protesters and interim CEO's family outside council

A verbal stoush between two parties outside a council meeting in Gore has led to a complaint being made to police. (File photo)

A verbal stoush between two parties outside a council meeting in Gore has resulted in a complaint being made to police.

Gore police have confirmed they are making enquiries after receiving a report of a comment made on Bowler Avenue last Tuesday.

After discussion concluded at the meeting about a petition to remove interim chief executive Stephen Parry, members of the Gore Citizen Action Group and members of Parry’s family left the council chamber.

It was alleged a threat was made in the hallway outside the chamber, and a verbal stoush between the two groups continued outside.

Neither party would confirm to Stuff on the record what was said, and a member of Parry's family said nothing had been said at all.

Stuff has requested CCTV footage of the alleged incident from the hallway outside the chamber.

The council has referred the request to its privacy officer for consideration.

Last Wednesday a council spokesperson said it was unaware of any incident outside the council chambers or building.

On Monday, the spokesperson said the council had no comment to make.