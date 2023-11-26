Te Anau toilet fee canned after tourists use the bushes

A largely cashless society is one reason the $1 fee to use the public toilets at Lions Park in Te Anau has been canned by the Southland District Council. (generic photo)

Tourists unwilling to pay to use a public toilet in Te Anau are instead using the bushes, Southland councillors have heard.

Given this “unpleasant consequence”, and today’s largely cashless society, they have flushed the $1 toilet fee down the dunny in the Southland town.

The toilet at Lions Park in Te Anau was built in 2010, with the community board agreeing to a charging regime.

The only paid toilet in Southland, it was installed to cater for the large number of people on tourist buses travelling through to Milford Sound.

However, Fiordland Community Board chairperson Diane Holmes, speaking at a Southland District Council meeting this week, said the $1 toilet fee needed to be canned.

Most of the visitors to Te Anau were from overseas, and in recent times were less likely to carry cash.

If caught short and needing cash, they had to walk more than 200 metres to the nearest ATM machine to withdraw cash, then find a business willing to give them change, then walk 200m back to the toilet and hand over the $1 coin, Holmes said.

Barry Harcourt The $1 fee at the Te Anau public toilets has been dumped by the Southland District Council. [file photo]

With many unwilling to do this, they instead approached nearby businesses, including her own, and either asked for change, asked to use their toilets, or asked where the nearest free toilet was.

Another “unpleasant consequence” of having paid public toilets, was that people who didn’t want to pay came up with their own creative solutions to relieve themselves, Holmes said.

“I see it when I am walking my little dog around the beautiful council parks in Te Anau, clambering out of bushes in Lions Park, and climbing out of a stand of trees in Anzac Park, and ironically, grown men peeing on the back of your pay toilets.”

Tourists to Te Anau should be enjoying the view across the lake and shopping instead of only remembering it as the place that made it difficult to go to the toilet, she said.

Councillors voted to can the toilet fee.