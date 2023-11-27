74-year-old volunteer firefighter returns from Aussie bushfires

For once 74-year-old Graeme Appleby didn’t spring to respond when his pager went off, calling him and the rest of Drummond’s volunteer firefighters to a vegetation fire at Ōreti.

Though still within reach of his pager, the Southlander was just a bit tied up – in Australia, fighting bushfires as part of a deployment with 21 other, typically somewhat younger, New Zealanders.

Nobody seems to be much surprised that Appleby sailed through the fitness testing beforehand. In fact, he’s sped up since his previous test.

Michael Fallow/Stuff Drummond fire chief Jim Ford, left, welcomes back Graeme Appleby, who has returned from the Australian bushfires.

To meet the standard for this deployment, his third to an Australian fire season, the farmer and ardent cyclist, who has twice ridden from Cape Reinga to Bluff, finished his pack test a minute faster than his previous time.

As he explains it: “My wife (Jan) looks after me pretty well.’’

Much of the Kiwi contingent’s work in Australia was hard, manual stuff – dry firefighting, digging out and upturning fallen tree roots and logs in blackened terrain, scraping the ash out to prevent resurgences, in temperatures reaching 44C.

Now back from his deployment, Appleby said that once the temperature reached the early 30s, the climb into higher figures didn’t seem to make much difference.

“You just had to drink plenty of water,’’ he said. “You couldn’t go hard-out all day. You just had to manage yourself. A couple of times I got a bit light-headed and had to take time out for a few minutes and have something to eat.

“But all the fire crews are very good at keeping an eye out for one another.’’

Supplied Back-burning off a fire break - some of the terrain facing Southland firefighters in Australia.

Appleby said he was mightily impressed by the efficiency of both the New Zealand organisers and Australian hosts, and the sincerity of the gratitude from sometimes exhausted firefighters and locals.

The Kiwis were initially based at Stanthorpe Australia, arriving to already ravaged terrain, going around the blackened areas, stopping wind-whipped hot spots from reviving, then heading through Dalveen to outback Emerald where the temperatures were highest and fires had burnt out 340,000 hectares.

Another Southlander in the deployment was Invercargill professional firefighter Timo Bierlin, who had only been home for a few weeks after duty in the Canadian fires when the call came from Australia.

The versatility of the team, from career and volunteer firefighters to Department of Conservation workers and forestry personnel ”was just fantastic’’, Bierlin said.

“Because we recruit from so many fields of life, it gave our strike team the ability to do every task they asked us to do – from full-on firefighting, to making a visit to a local school for some basic fire safety sessions for the kids.”

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Invercargill-based firefighter Timo Bierlin says the varied team had "fantastic” versatility. (File photo)

The challenges weren’t just physical, he said. The mental fitness required was also considerable; particularly the ability to keep calm and cope with so many different circumstances, from what looked like innocuous palm trees that erupted as if covered in diesel and sent black toxic smoke, to the newfound need to be particularly alert to Australia’s snakes, spiders and creepy crawlies.

As for veteran Appleby’s contribution, Bierlin was impressed but unsurprised.

“Graeme is a really fit person ... I know people half his age who couldn’t think of doing what he actually did. He did really well over there.’’

For his part, Appleby commended the service of volunteer firefighting, not just as a social service, but because it was also personally rewarding.

“If you have a serious situation, you get serious, but we do have a lot of fun.”