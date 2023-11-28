Invercargill airport terminal to be named in Sir Tim Shadbolt's honour

Invercargill Airport’s terminal building; soon to be renamed.

Invercargill’s airport terminal is to be renamed in honour of Sir Tim Shadbolt.

The decision by the Invercargill City Council, the airport’s majority shareholder, on Tuesday follows public discussion on how best to publicly recognise Sir Tim’s epic eight-term tenure in Invercargill, spanning 1993-95 and 1998-2022.

Initial suggestions included the possibility of a statue, or naming either the Gala St reserve or Splash Palace after him.

A proposal from supporters further north to concentrate on the airport galvanised widespread support, including from the man himself.

The airport’s board, Mayor Nobby Clark, and the minority iwi shareholders also agreed.

Sr Tim was a director of the airport and, early in his mayoralty, in the face of public criticism but with an eye to international capabilities, he championed the extension that gave the airport the country’s third-longest civilian runway, enhancing its capacity for larger aircraft use.

Robyn Edie Future Prime Minister Simon Luxon, then Air New Zealand chief executive, with Sir Tim Shadbolt on an inaugural Auckland to Invercartgill direct flight in 2019.

The three options the council considered were whether to rename the entire airport, or the terminal building, or Airport Avenue, after him.

City councillors endorsed the renaming of the terminal building on Tuesday.

Detailed plans had not been finalised, but at this stage “Welcome to Sir Tim Shadbolt Airport Terminal” signs were proposed.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Tim Shadbolt with Deidre Copeland’s portrait in 2015.

Airport users would also see the celebrated painting named Seriously Tim by Deidre Copeland which had long turned heads at the council’s civic administration building, and more recently at the Civic Theatre. It showed a more thoughtful Shadbolt holding a mask of his ever-cheerful public persona.

The terminal would also have a plaque outlining his service to the city, for which he received a knighthood in 2019.

The council’s infrastructure committee chairperson Ian Pottinger said that although shareholders owned the company that operated the airport, the terminal itself was owned by the council’s holding company.