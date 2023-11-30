Invercargill Airport-protecting water pumps weigh 22 tonnes each

Scott Paterson of the Building Intelligence Group, left, and Environment Southland manager of integrated catchment management Paul Hulse with the two pumps which will be installed at the Stead St Pump Station in March.

Two massive pumps which will protect Invercargill Airport from flooding for the next half century are in storage in Invercargill, ahead of installation at the Stead St Pump Station in March.

The 16m long and 22.5 tonne Archimedes screw pumps, and their innovative design, will allow water, fish and vegetation to pass through them unimpeded before landing in the New River Estuary via under-road pipes.

A fish passage return pipe is included in the new pump station to allow the fish to return from the estuary to the waterways as part of their migratory cycle.

An Environment Southland spokesperson said the provision for safe fish passage at the new pump station, which was replacing the current station, was a requirement under the national policy statement for freshwater management which came into effect in 2020.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Paterson, Hulse and Environment Southland work supervisor Craig King at the Stead St site where the pumps will be installed.

The two pumps, shipped from the Netherlands, are being stored in Invercargill while construction on the pump house, located beside the road between Invercargill and Otatara, continues.

The pumps will have an increased capacity of 3 cumecs compared to the existing pumps' capacity of 1.8 cumecs. One cumec equals one cubic metre of water flowing past a point in one second.

The pump station is part of a comprehensive flood protection network that helps to protect Invercargill city and the airport from flooding. Nearly 100 Southlanders have worked on the pump station project.

The pumps will be installed in March and the pump station will be working by late April, the spokesperson said.

The $11m pump station was supposed to be finished in November but a costly error during construction and weather delays extended the timeline.