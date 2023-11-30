Gore man jailed for 'rampage of dishonesty'

A shoplifter has stolen from several businesses in Invercargill. (File photo)

A Gore man who went on a ‘’rampage of dishonesty’’ was stealing from Invercargill retailers to feed his drug habit, a district court judge says.

Shannon Gene Charles Bell, 25, a panelbeater of Gore, had visited Rebel Sport in Invercargill three times to steal clothing and shoes worth $309.97, $229.97, and $249.99 respectively.

He stole $568.00 worth of goods from Repco, lollies and health and beauty items worth $667.69, and on another occasion, food worth $68 from Countdown, goods worth $129.99 from Noel Leeming and items from The Warehouse worth $36 and $70.

The offending all took place between July and October, the Gore District Court heard on Wednesday.

Bell appeared in court on shoplifting charges by audiovisual link, also facing charges of possessing an offensive weapon, disorderly behaviour, threatening behaviour and wilful damage in relation to an incident in Lock St, Gore on June 17, as well as charges of possessing methamphetamine, breaching his home detention conditions, and two breaches of breaching his post-detention conditions.

Bell’s lawyer Scott Williamson said Bell’s life had ‘’spiralled out of control’’ but he was supported in court by his father.

Bell was ‘’certainly not enjoying his time in prison’’ and was contacting Williamson twice a week, he said.

Judge Phillips said Bell had no defence for the shoplifting offending because he had been captured on CCTV.

“You treated these items to sell onwards in my opinion, to pay for your addiction to methamphetamine,’’ he said.

“You said you were broke and could not afford to purchase these items. The reason for your offending becomes very obvious’’.

His shoplifting had caused disruption and cost for retailers, and he had “desired” locally owned franchises and businesses for his offending, Judge Phillips said.

Bell had also tested positive for cannabis, methamphetamine, codeine and morphine while he was on post-detention conditions, and had lied about his engagement with rehabilitation services.

Judge Phillips said he was not suitable for a community-based sentence, and sentenced him to a total of 11 months’ imprisonment. He also ordered Bell to pay reparation for the shoplifting offences.