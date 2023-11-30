ICC advances proposals to sell or repurpose parks and reserves land

The Invercargill City Council is considering whether to sell about 37ha of farm land on Donovan Park.

The Invercargill City Council has taken the next steps in its proposals to sell or find new uses for 14 parcels of reserve land – including the farmland component of Donovan Park, which Mayor Nobby Clark said could return $25m to $30m.

A council staff report on the proposed disposal of nearly half of Donovan Park, but not its public recreation areas, is due in February.

Subject to the outcome of a consultation processes, the Donovan land would then need to go through the legal process of being declassified as reserve.

Not all the green spaces in Invercargill and Bluff that the council referred to as “reserve’’ land had that legal classification, though Donovan did.

As things stood, the council was in consultation with a commissioner to confirm the legal status of all the properties under consideration.

There was a strong council appetite for Donovan farmland to be sold for financial benefit, with an eye for housing development in the city.

The removal of formal reserve status did not automatically mean all the parcels of land would then be sold.

The council could be free to find new uses for them itself, though the process overseen by a commissioner included consideration of the appropriateness of intended future use.

Land parcels along Awarua Rd and Mokomoko Rd were already undergoing disposal process.

The council on Tuesday approved the start of public notification of the disposal proposals for the remainder:

Waihopai sportsfield land in Park St

3ha of land on Bluff Hill reserve, around Flagstaff Rd

6ha of Rockdale Park excluding the playground

The Conway Crescent playground

1.3ha of Newfield Park

0.1ha of the Elizabeth St reserve

0.2ha of the Vernon St reserve

The 2ha McMillan St reserve

The Bluff camping ground (which has a long-term lease that would continue should there be a sale)

The J G Ward reserve in Bluff

The 38 Suir St reserve in Bluff

Clark said the council wanted to move quickly on the issues.

“These parcels of land are a source of revenue that we may well need as we go forward in our financial thinking, in the next few months and few years,’’ he said.

Selling the land could give the council revenue “or, alternatively, we may remove the (reserve) status and then use it ourselves’’ for purposes such as addressing the need for more age-care units, he said.