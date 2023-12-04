Invercargill's Lindisfarne-Yarrow intersection to get traffic lights

Stop signs haven’t been having the necessary effect on the corner of Lindisfarne St, where it meets Yarrow St.

Traffic lights are coming to Invercargill’s Lindisfarne-Yarrow streets intersection, where 18 accidents have been recorded in the past five years.

The Invercargill City Council has sought and received funding from Waka Kotahi’s Road to Zero initiative to undertake safety improvements there.

Since 2018 two major, two minor and 14 non-injury accidents have been reported.

The council’s asset planning manager, Doug Rodgers,​ said in a report to be presented at Tuesday’s infrastructure committee meeting that the crash history highlights a problem of traffic on Lindisfarne St failing to stop at stop signs.

The intersection was also notable for school pupils’ use of cycle lanes and among the planned improvements, the cycleway would be consolidated into the signalised system, with the south-west corner kerb moved back, narrowing the footpath to make the cycle lane safe.

Between six and eight car parks will be lost as a result.

Detailed design works are still being completed, and the council will then consult with affected stakeholders and report back to the committee.

Construction was expected to be completed by the beginning of winter next year.