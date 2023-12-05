Gore man Les Roughan will sing at his own 100th birthday

Gore man Les Roughan, a retired farmer who spent many years competing in dog trialling, turns 100 on Thursday.

Not many people get the chance to sing at their own 100th birthday party – but Les Roughan will.

“If they want me to sing, I probably will,’’ he says.

“I sing for the old people in the home here, and they seem to enjoy it.”

Roughan turns 100 on Thursday, and on Saturday he’ll celebrate with friends and family.

The word “party” is written in capital letters on the calendar hanging in his cottage at Resthaven Village, the Gore rest home where he lives.

“There are at least 10 coming from Australia and a few from Whangārei,’’ he said.

“It’s well known by a lot of people that I’m a very good gin drinker, so it should be a good day.’’

Alongside the calendar is a collection of life memberships for a variety of clubs and groups including the Gore A&P Association, the Lions Club, and various dog trialling organisations.

“My father gave me my first dog when I was 5 years old because he could see I liked dogs.’’

Diane Bishop/Supplied Les Roughan in 2015 with Flirt, 7, competing in the short head and yard.

He would go on to have dogs nearly his whole life and says he’d love to have one at his cottage for a bit of company, but it’s a bit too close to the main road.

“I was in the national dog trials 18 years in a row and I only stopped trialling when I was 95. I used to have some big teams of dogs, and I did quite well with the huntaways and the yarding.’’

Having grown up in Lawrence, Otago, as one of eight siblings, Roughan spent time in the air force during World War II before he was “manpowered” out and came home to drive a team of horses and later a tractor.

He then went into sheep shearing for eight years. “I could see there was more money in shearing.”

He met a “nice young lady”, Joan, who he courted for a year before they married. They eventually bought a farm at Te Tipua, a rural community in eastern Southland.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Les Roughan received his 100th birthday card from King Charles, and another from Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro, in the mail last week.

“We were there for 24 years, and I replaced every fence, every blade of grass, every building on that place and built a new house,’’ he said.

The family then moved to a 485-hectare farm at Madeville that his son Barry still owns.

“I do miss the farm. It took me a year to get used to living here in town, really. And I miss having dogs.’’

He had his driver’s licence renewed recently and still cooks his own meals.

Roughan has invited lots of the lifelong friends he made through farming and dog trialling to Saturday’s party, as well as those from the shearing industry, in which he was instrumental in introducing national rules for competitions and helped to start the Southern Shears.

Also invited are mates from the Gore A&P Association, for which he compèred the concert at the annual show for 14 years.

Diane Bishop/Supplied Les Roughan says he has probably trialled more than 50 dogs. (File photo)

“I’ve always been able to entertain myself and other people as well. I used to sing a bit, and I must have been all right at it because I won a competition once.’’

His 19 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren will also join the celebrations at the Gore RSA.

Roughan says he didn’t think much about the prospect of turning 100 until he was 99.

“Then I was pretty keen to get to 100. It’s pretty good.’’

The secret to that? “Plenty of hard work. Good friends and family.

“And a doctor once gave my wife some very good advice. He said: gin won’t hurt you.’’