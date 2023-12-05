Two-year jail term after cemetery drug deal went bad

A man with more than 40 previous convictions has been sentenced to 24 months’ jail after a street-level drug deal at Charleton Cemetery went wrong.

Hori Gemmell, 28, was sentenced in the Invercargill District Court on Tuesday for aggravated robbery.

Gemmell and two co-offenders had driven to the cemetery, near Gore, on July 16 to sell cannabis to the victims who arrived in a 2005 Mitsubishi Lancer valued at $600.

The Lancer’s driver got out, approached the car in which Gemmell was a passenger, and handed him $25.

The police summary of facts said an argument ensued, and Gemmell reached down to pick up what the victim thought was a firearm, and pointed it at him.

The victim ran back to the Lancer and reached inside to retrieve his cellphone from the driver’s seat, but Gemmell got there first and took the phone.

The victim then ran behind a tree and watched as Gemmell got into the driver’s seat and tried to grab the front seat passenger’s cellphone and handbag, but she​ pulled them away.

One of his associates dragged the passenger out of the car by her hair, threatening further assault if she talked back.

Gemmell and the co-offender drove off in the Lancer, and another co-offender left in the car Gemmell had arrived in.

Judge Russell Waker said by his count Gemmell had more than 40 previous convictions, including firearms, violence, driving and drug-related matters.

Gemmell gained particular notoriety when, in 2019, he sparked a two day police manhunt involving 50 officers, after stealing a police car with two pistols in it, one of which he sold. He was later denied parole after assaulting another prisoner.

Noting addiction issues, Judge Walker said Gemmell was a young man in need of profound change through treatment and support, which would “require some motivation and effort on your part’’.

This had been an opportunistic, street-level robbery and the judge accepted the direct violence had been from a co-defendant.

The overall sentence included three months’ jail for offering to supply 1 gram of methamphetamine on May 17 – a charge arising from an investigation into an associate’s mobile phone – and three months for previous drug-related offending.