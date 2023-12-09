Code of conduct complaint against Gore deputy mayor Keith Hovell found to be invalid

Gore deputy mayor Keith Hovell at the council meeting on November 21, where he read from a prepared speech.

A code of conduct complaint against Gore deputy mayor Keith Hovell has been dismissed as invalid because it was made by a member of the public.

Former councillor Sally McIntyre laid a complaint with the council after Hovell spoke about her in a prepared speech at a council meeting on November 21, saying she and her family were “bombarding” him with emails that were “putting the health and wellbeing of some councillors and staff at risk”.

During the speech, Hovell said: “Sally McIntyre bombards me and other councillors on a regular basis with inappropriate emails.”

The complaint has been assessed by Anderson Lloyd partner Michael Garbett, in his role as an initial assessor of complaints made under the council's Code of Conduct for Elected Members.

In a written response to the council on December 6, he quoted the council’s policy document for investigating and ruling on alleged breaches of the code of conduct.

The policy document says: “The Code of Conduct is designed to be a self-regulatory instrument and complaints regarding a breach of the Code can only be made by members themselves, or the chief executive, who can make a complaint on behalf of their staff.”

Garbett’s letter said: “The complaint made by Ms McIntyre was made by a member of the public and is therefore not a valid complaint under the Code of Conduct.

“Being an internal Code of Conduct, it is not open for the investigation process to be commenced directly by any member of the public.”

Robyn Edie/Stuff Sally McIntyre’s code of conduct complaint has been dismissed. (File photo)

McIntyre said she was surprised to learn that the information about who could lay a complaint was in the policy document and not in the code of conduct itself.

“I felt the code of conduct document was self-explanatory, but unfortunately I was unaware of the second document,” she said.

“It would make sense that the code of conduct would have some reference that there is a separate policy for investigating breaches.”

McIntyre said she was “not perturbed at the outcome”.

“The law is an ass when an individual is unable to lay a complaint against a councillor.”

McIntyre has previously denied “bombarding” Hovell with emails and sent Stuff copies of seven emails she had sent him in five months. Some had been sent to all Gore councillors.

The seven emails referred to topics including the council’s Annual Plan, recycling, and increasing transparency. One called for Hovell and other councillors to resign.

In 2009, the council estimated it had spent $24,000 over a 12-month period on dealing with requests from a Gore rural ratepayers’ group, of which McIntyre was a central figure.

Hovell said he did not wish to comment on the outcome of the complaint.

Stuff asked the council how a member of the public could make a complaint against a councillor.

A spokesperson for the council said the public got to have its say on the performance of elected members every three years at the ballot box.