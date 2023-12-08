Tertiary institutions won't struggle without Te Pūkenga - Simmonds

Disestablishing Te Pūkenga will not cause the disruptions to the Southern Institute of Technology and other tertiary institutions and industry training organisations (ITOs) that many people seemed to believe, Tertiary Education and Skills Minister Penny Simmonds said.

The Government has begun dismantling the centralised organisation, which the previous Government established to combine 16 polytechnics and nine training providers.

The Tertiary Education Union Te Hautū Kahurangi has portrayed the move as abandoning hundreds of millions of dollars of work with no plan for what comes next.

National secretary Sandra Grey said its members had been scared for their jobs for as long as they could remember.

“We didn’t ask for Te Pūkenga to be established, and we often disagreed with the direction it was going and the adequacy of its resourcing,’’ she said.

“But at least there was a vision behind it. What is Penny Simmonds’ vision for the sector?’’

Simmonds’ reply: “I think a lot of people think it’s going to be very difficult to unwind because they have this concept that everything is being done centrally’’.

In fact, the institutions had not stopped running themselves “as much as they could’’ since Te Pūkenga had been created.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Southern Institute of Technology, Invercargill campus

They had kept teaching and training students, providing support services, handling finance, administration, IT and payrolls.

What was disappearing under the Government’s agenda was “this big, bloated layer of head office’’ that was strategising, planning and proving ‘’incredibly hampering’’ to the spirit of innovation that Simmonds wanted to see restored.

“They will get that decision-making role back again.’’

Te Pūkenga had more than doubled overall debt levels and the forecasts were that they would continue to more than double in the foreseeable future, she said.

“So that’’s money that was being spent in head office needs to get back out to those regions.’’

She expected the total number of institutions may end up being between eight and 10, which would be “more efficient than perhaps 16 individual ones, as there were’’.

This did not mean the regional institutions would lose their identity – but they could receive back-office help.

“It’s a good compromise, middle ground, to get some economies of scale around things that are sensible, but leaving the decision-making in the regions and not having head office soaking that money out of the delivery,’’ Simmonds said.

The Te Pūkenga branding that had been attached to the institutions would go – over time.

“I’m not expecting anyone to rush out and spend lots of money making that happen’’.

The Government has instructed Te Pūkenga’s council to stop any activities “inconsistent with disestablishment’’.

This included recruitment and staff restructuring, and other actions that would make it difficult to re-establish institutes of technology and polytechnics as institutions.

Simmonds said the management of Te Pūkenga was expected to focus on ensuring students, employers and staff were well-supported.

”Students will be able to continue their courses as normal.’’

She had also asked her officials for advice on the legislative timeline.

“Key parts of that advice will include ensuring financial stability now, and in the future.’’