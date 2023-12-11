Invercargill Airport board considers changes to airport terminal

Regulatory changes proposed to the screening of baggage and customers will require changes to the Invercargill Airport terminal in the future, according to Invercargill City Council chief executive Michael Day.

The Invercargill Airport board may make changes to the airport terminal, understood to be in the millions of dollars.

The airport is 97% owned by the Invercargill City Council-owned Invercargill City Holdings Ltd.

However, the airport chief executive Stuart Harris and its board chair Grant Lilly both declined to reveal details of any redevelopment options at this time, saying they would be in touch when ready.

Invercargill City Council chief executive Michael Day was more forthcoming.

Day said the council was aware the airport board had been considering the future of the airport terminal.

There had been several regulatory and service changes that had impacted Invercargill Airport since the current terminal, which was opened in 2016, was constructed.

These changes included the arrival of the Auckland jet service in 2019, and the need for screening of baggage and passengers.

Given the trial nature of the jet service at the time, the changes were made within the existing terminal building in a manner that was always subject to review in the event the jet service became permanent, Day said.

The jet service had also impacted demand for other facilities and services at the airport.

“For some time, there have been some additional regulatory changes proposed to the screening [of baggage and passengers] that would require changes to the terminal in the future.

“The size and scope of any changes have not yet been confirmed, nor has the decision to expand the airport terminal.”

The airport would be required to debt fund any changes, which would be supported by a business case providing the expected return and impact on profitability, Day said.

In November, the Invercargill City Council decided the Invercargill Airport terminal would be renamed in honour of Sir Tim Shadbolt, the city’s former mayor.