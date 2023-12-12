It's all about the people, retiring Pak'nSave Invercargill owners say

Bryan and Anne Dobson have sold their Invercargill Pak’nSave business after 31 years as owner-operators.

Bryan Dobson reckons he might learn fly-fishing with some of the spare time he suddenly has on his hands.

Dobson has worked long hours for 31 years, as an owner-operator, along with his wife, Anne Dobson, of the Invercargill Pak’nSave supermarket.

The couple have sold the store to Brent and Nicola Prue, the former owners of New World Hokitika.

When the Dobsons bought the business in 1992, it was one of only two Pak’nSave stores in the South Island.

“We had a lot of work to do when we took it over,” Anne said.

Back then, the Pak’nSave brand wasn’t known, Invercargill’s population was stagnant, and competition in the supermarket sector was strong, they said.

They put in “big hours” at the business, with Bryan working seven days a week and Anne juggling office work with raising a young family.

Their backgrounds suggested a career in the grocery trade was inevitable.

As a child, Anne worked part time at her parents’ dairy and Bryan sold fresh produce at his family’s roadside stall.

The couple met in Dunedin when Bryan became a member of the Foodstuffs South Island co-operative and owned the Kaikorai Service Centre.

They married after two years, and two years later they bought the Pak’nSave Invercargill business. Foodstuffs owns the building.

“Foodstuffs South Island presented us with the opportunity to grow the store into what it is today, and we are incredibly grateful for that opportunity,” Bryan said.

The couple say going from a "very busy" work life to retirement will be quite a change.

Reflecting on the three-decade tenure, they said it was all about the people they had served and the people who had worked with them.

Several staff members had worked at the store for longer than the Dobsons had been the owners.

“It’s been a privilege to work with our whole team for so long,” Bryan said.

They were particularly proud of the three-year store renovation that was achieved amid the Covid-19 pandemic, and of supporting events such as the city’s Southland Santa Parade.

Over the decades, bank cards had replaced chequebooks for paying customers, and technology advancements had made the shopping experience easier for customers with the likes of a click ’n’ collect service and in-store scanners, they said.

The couple’s three children had made careers in the industry.

Jason is the owner-operator of New World Balclutha, Matthew is the operator of New World Cromwell, and Tanya is a manager at Pak’nSave Invercargill.

Bryan said it wasn’t surprising to see all three kids following in their parents’ footsteps.

Most of the adult conversations at home revolved around groceries, and as kids, their children all had part-time jobs at the Invercargill store.

Going from being “very busy” to retired would be quite a change for the couple, but they would spend time with family and friends and enjoy some travelling.

Anne was a “potterer” so would keep herself occupied, and Bryan might learn fly-fishing, he said.