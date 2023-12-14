Call to south Invercargill residents: Help us get your community hub built

Concept drawing of the community hub which will be built in south Invercargill once $4.5 million has been raised.

South Invercargill residents are being called on to help fundraise for a community hub that will benefit them for decades to come.

South Invercargill is one of the more deprived areas in the South Island and the community hub is being built to ensure its residents have a safe space to meet, make connections, and get learning opportunities for future work prospects.

The IC2 trust has so far raised $2.84 million for the Grace St Project, which will see the former Grace Street Chapel rebuilt into a 690sqm multipurpose community building beside the south city shopping centre.

Another $1.65m is still needed to reach the $4.5m funding target.

Project chairperson Janette Malcolm said the next step of its fundraising drive was to ask for help from the wider community, including south Invercargill residents.

Sixty-three percent of the money had been raised, so the target was in sight, she said.

“We are closer now, and we really need the community’s help.”

This could include south city residents organising fundraising events in their own communities, telling people how much they wanted the hub, or donating a dollar or two every month.

The help of Southland firms was also needed, with corporate and community fundraising campaigns to be launched in February.

The hub would consist of multiple spaces for learning, exercise, events, exhibitions, meetings, gaming and offices.

Robyn Edie Invercargill Community Connections Charitable Trust (IC2) trustees, from left, Joanne O'Connor, Janette Malcolm and Kim Forsythe.

It would also have a dedicated youth lounge, which was needed, Malcolm said.

Schools and the police had told her lots of youths in south Invercargill had nowhere to go after school, so walked the streets, she said.

“What perhaps isn’t seen by other parts of Invercargill is just the deprivation there, and how that manifests in terms of [lack of] safe places to be, safe places to sleep, enough to eat, where to go after school.

“This isn’t just about providing spaces for groups that need it. It’s a long-term multi-generational vision to change those numbers in south Invercargill that currently make it one of the poorest areas in New Zealand.”

The project was about the future of all Invercargill, she said.

“It’s in everyone’s interests that we achieve our vision down there.”

The community hub would be a stepping stone for many south city residents to branch out into the wider Invercargill community, as many don’t currently feel confident about visiting CBD and north Invercargill venues and taking up those opportunities on offer, she said.

Another IC2 trustee, Joanne O’Connor, said the Southern Institute of Technology would offer introductory workshops and courses at the hub, taking learning opportunities into the south city community.

The facility was not solely for south city residents, all Invercargill residents could utilise the hub, the trustees said.

Malcolm said she would be disappointed if the $4.5m funding target was not met before the end of 2024.

It would take 12 months to build the community hub once the money was raised.

The public can donate money to the Grace St project on its website.