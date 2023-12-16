Proposed sale could end half a century of sheep research at Southland farm

The future is uncertain for this AgResearch farm at Woodlands, near Invercargill, where sheep flocks are studied as part of a low-methane genetics programme.

AgResearch​ is looking to sell its Woodlands farm in Southland that for 54 years has been predominantly used for sheep research.

Four permanent employees work at the research farm, three of whom are full-timers.

AgResearch chief executive Sue Bidrose​ said that if the sale proceeded, the Crown research institute would enter into a consultation with the farm’s staff.

As part of the consultation process, a range of options that could include redundancy would be considered.

The Crown bought the larger part of the 248-hectare farm in 1969 from farmer James Rutherford, for agricultural research purposes.

Transferred by the Crown to AgResearch in 1993, it has predominantly been a sheep research farm and at present accommodates flocks for low-methane genetics research.

“This award-winning research, supported by industry, has been done to provide a tool to farmers to reduce their on-farm methane emissions through the identification and breeding of stock that naturally emit less methane,” Bidrose said.

Other topics researched at the farm had included sheep reproduction, meat quality, parasite and disease resistance, and soil and pasture growth.

Ritchie Rutherford, who was about 17 in 1969 when his father sold the farm to the Crown, said a representative of the Crown had given him the opportunity to buy the 180ha of the farm previously owned by his father.

“Because I am the only one left from our family, I got first rights on buying the land.”

A former pilot, he would not be buying the land, he said.

He visited the farm with his cousin Eion Rutherford, a retired farmer, this week.

He said he was told the methane research from the farm would be moved to AgResearch’s Invermay research farm close to Mosgiel, Otago.

But he questioned if AgResearch would be better off keeping the farm for research in Southland, “to improve things for sheep farmers”.

STUFF Southland farmer Leon Black from Blackdale Stud is breeding low-methane-emitting sheep. (Video first published June 2022)

Eion Rutherford said he was against the decision to sell the farm as more needed to be learnt about methane emissions from stock.

“If there was a time for those types of research farms to stay open, to find out about emissions, it’s now,” he said.

However, Bidrose said regardless of whether the Woodlands farm was sold or not, AgResearch was committed to continuing the important on-farm research.

Several years ago, when AgResearch was considering its future needs to support the highest-quality science, the organisation looked at its farm ownership, she said.

It decided there was the potential to sell the Woodlands farm while shifting the research elsewhere, such as at Invermay or on other farms.

AgResearch was committed to the current offer process involving the Rutherford family, she said.

“But beyond that, we will be revisiting how best to meet our research needs on farms we own, or other farms across the broader sector.”

The sale process of the Woodlands farm included several steps as prescribed in the Public Works Act.

She confirmed the first step was to offer back the relevant 180ha to the Rutherford family as the previous owner.

“If this offer is not taken up, then we will need to consider if we want to proceed to further steps in the sale process, which includes a right of first refusal for Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu.

“The remainder of this sale process may or may not proceed.”